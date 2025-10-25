God is the One we need

"From a Distance, God is watching us.” This song by American singer-songwriter Julie Gold, is very popular, and actually, happens to be one of my favourites. Its lyrics and accompaniment are very inspiring. It is meant to be a song of hope for humanity.

Yet, the chorus, which says God is watching us from a distance, tends to be rather misleading, especially from a Christian prospective. Some critics even refer to the song as theologically awful.

Distance refers to a point far away. In such a situation, one might feel less connected, less trusting, less intimate, and even lonely at times. Would God really, be that impersonal and detached from the affairs of this world?

Indeed, some religious systems start from the premise that God is far away from us. But if the worshipper says the right prayers, performs the right rituals, pays the right amount of money (tithe), or does the right required works, then he might be drawn closer to God.

The Jews believed that to come closer to God, one had to obey His law as scrupulously as they could. But the Biblical truth is God reveals Himself to through His Son, Jesus Christ, through His Holy Spirit, through the Scriptures, and through creation.

Although the song under scrutiny bears some theological error, it still carries a very good and encouraging message. It is meant to instill in us the God’s promise that He is always watching over us.

It invites us to be trustful of His providence and salvation. Yet His watching goes far beyond mere observation. God does not stand back simply witnessing the events of our lives. Instead, He enters into our circumstances. He is actively watching over and protecting us.

The Bible tells us of a God who is very close to every one of us, delighting in those moments in which we acknowledge His presence and opening our lives up to his love.

In fact, God is said to be closest to us, especially in our darkest moments. In love for us, God came into this world through his Son Jesus Christ, not only to be with us and, but, actually, to dwell in us.

Through the mystery of the Incarnation, Jesus became one with humanity, to experience life and death, with and for us. If we accept Him, He is as close to us as our heart.

The nearness of God is made especially clear in the way in which we are saved. When we live in a society riddled with conflicts, wars, starvation, poverty, etc, we begin to doubt in the creative, provident and saving power of God. But we are assured that God constantly watches over us, because He is omniscient (all-knowing), omnipotent (all-powerful), and omnipresent (present in all places at once).

Jesus, our model of perfect Christian living, would often go away alone into the wilderness to pray and commune with His Father (Luke 4:1). Psalm 121:8 expresses, “The Lord keeps watch over you as you come and go, both now and forever.”

This doesn’t mean that we will always be fine or without hurdles. But when we encounter difficulties, we can know that God goes before and behind us. He hems us in and offers refuge and respite when needed.

Psalm 23 suggests God is the only one we actually need. Sometimes, before God saves us from affliction, He enters into those circumstances with us. Jesus teaches us to call God “Our Father” and “Our Friend”. When it seems God is not hearing or answering our prayers, we can wait actively and patiently, knowing He is faithful.

He has not stepped away but is closely watching over us. Romans 8:34 assures us that Jesus is at this moment in Heaven interceding for us.

His prayers are powerful because He is well acquainted with our conditions and He knows the heart of God! When we’re unsure of the way ahead or overwhelmed by the world around us, we can rest in God, who constantly watches over us, guards our ways, hears and answers our prayers, and enters into our hardships while interceding for us. Such belief accords relevance to the Christian greeting:” The Lord be with you”.

