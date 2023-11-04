God must be feared

It is the season for celebrating the sacrament of Confirmation, especially in schools. Confirmation is one of the seven sacraments of the Church, the others being: Baptism, Eucharist, Reconciliation, Anointing of the Sick, Ordination and Matrimony. They are mystical channels of divine grace, instituted by Christ.

Confirmation is the third sacrament of initiation and serves to “confirm” a baptised person in their faith. It is received by children around age 13, who were baptised as infants. A bishop or delegated priest normally performs the rite, which includes the laying on of hands in prayer and blessing and the anointing of the forehead with chrism (holy oil) with the words, ”Be sealed with the gifts of the Holy Spirit.”

This seal is a consecration, representing the safeguarding by the Holy Spirit of the graces conferred on the Christian at baptism. Following its initial reception by the Apostles at Pentecost, Confirmation that makes us into soldiers and witnesses of Christ and His Gospel.

The Sacraments of Confirmation also confers the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit: Wisdom, Understanding, Counsel, Fortitude, Knowledge, Piety, and Fear of God.

According to Proverbs 1:7; 3:7 “The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. One may say, we are badly in need of them today, more than ever before. One just needs to observe how poorly we behave at prayer. It looks more or less an occasion of self-entertaining or self-worship.

We must give God the glory that is rightly due Him because He is Holy, Sovereign, and the Creator! Reverence is the true response that leads to worship for all who come before God. When we develop a deepening reverence for God and His sacred things, the Holy Spirit becomes our constant companion.

On the other hand, those who do not appreciate the sacred will increasingly be led into a casual attitude and conduct. When we are not being reverent toward God, we will not do His will. We will thus be placing ourselves on a path to chaos, strife, and destruction.

Finally, we will not only despise sacred things and even God, but even end up despising ourselves, because we have been made in God’s image (Genesis 1:27).

The link between the fear of God and wisdom means we cannot possess wisdom if we recreate God in our own image. Too many people want to “tame” God into a non-threatening nobody.

But, if we redefine the Lord as a god that makes us feel comfortable, a permissive “buddy” who exists simply to bless us and give us what we want, we will not fear Him in the way He deserves to be feared. The Lord God Almighty is far greater than that, and the fear of the Lord begins when we see Him in His majesty and power.

There are two different aspects of the fear of the Lord: the negative and the positive. Negatively, fear of the Lord is the emotional reaction to danger. Jesus told us to fear God in that way, “Fear him who has the power to send you to hell.” (Luke 12:4-5).

But the fear of that condemnation should end when we come to faith in Christ. “You did not receive a spirit that makes you a slave again to fear, but you received the spirit of adoption by which we cry out, ‘Abba Father’.” (Romans 8:15).