God’s mission to us

Mission finds its origin and purpose only in God. This mission did not begin with Abram’s call in Genesis 12: 1-4 or with exodus 12:31-42. It did not begin even with Jesus Christ on earth (Matthew 1: 18-25) or Paul’s missionary journey on Acts 13: 4- 14:26.

This mission began with God Himself, when he brought the universe into existence and later created humanity.

In the Bible, we see God who intentionally reaches out to us and desires to be with His children. From the beginning, He establishes a relationship with Adam and Eve. Even after sin entering the world, He continues His mission but now it is to re- establish His relationship with humanity. In the end, God’s mission will be established in revelation 21, 22 which is why we should be motivated in proclaiming the eternal gospel to the world (Revelation 14:6, 7)

The foundation of any mission endeavour, therefore, must centre on a relationship with the Creator and with the proper understanding of His missionary nature and character. But before we understand the mission of God, it is essential to better understand the God of mission.

He is a God who reaches out to us.

God created us in His image and likeness. He gave us a perfect world and his purpose was that we would love in perfect connection with Him, a relationship centered in His most precious attribute: love.

But for love to be real, God also gave us another precious gift: free will. The freedom to choose which way to follow. Of course, God gave clear instructions to Adam and Eve about the danger and deadly consequences of disobedience in Gen. 2:16, 17. Satan, in turn deceptively persuaded Eve that she could eat the fruit from the tree of knowledge of good and evil, but without any negative results. On the contrary, he claimed that they would be like God, knowing good and evil Gen 3:5). Unfortunately, Eve chose to eat and gave the fruit to Adam, who made the same choice. The perfect creation, then, was stained by sin.

That moment changed God’s original plan and purpose for the newly created planet earth. The mission of salvation, which had been designed before the foundation of the world in Eph. 1:4 had now to be implemented.

God loves us

In Genesis 3: 9- God’s first words to Adam “Where are you?” significantly tells us how God longs to be with us. God knew exactly where they were... Dominated by fear, Adam and Eve had hidden themselves because the glory of God had left them. Sin usually makes us run away from the presence of God.

Adam and Eve needed to see what was going on. They needed to be confronted so they could understand the dreadful consequences of their disobedience. Satan also had to be defeated. For that, God then began to present His mission: the plan of redemption (Gen. 3:14, 15).

The only hope of reconciling the world to Himself (2 Cor. 5:19).

It is important to note that before the confrontation and promise of reconciliation, God came looking for fallen humanity. Inspired by the hopeless situation, God addresses two issues in His question to Adam: our fallen state and his missionary nature. We are lost and in a desperate need of salvation. He is the One who finds us with determination to save and be with us.

Throughout history, God continues to ask, “Where are you?” What this means to you and how you choose to answer is a personal choice.

God longs to be with us

In the Old Testament, God’s missionary nature is revealed after the floods. The people of Babel decided to gather in one place to build a city and tower that would reach heaven. God intervened by confusing their language with a goal to scatter them around the world. He then enlarged His mission by calling Abraham to be a channel of His blessings to the whole world. God’s promises to Abraham and his descendants were several but one that stands out “I will be your God, I will be with you, (Genesis 17:7,8, 26:3, 28:15).

As history goes on, Joseph ends up in Egypt, but as an instrument of God’s salvation to God’s people. In every step of Joseph’s experience; even in the most difficult moments of his life, the Bible affirms that the Lord was with him. Generations later, in the fulfilment of His mission, God sent Moses to Pharaoh as the deliverer of His people from Egyptian slavery. During Moses’s commission, God gave him the assurance that He would be with him which revealed God’s desire to be with His people.

The main purpose of the Old Testament sanctuary was for God to dwell with the children of Israel. God decided to be with His children in a different way. He confirmed to Moses His longing to dwell with the children of Israel in a building of the tabernacle. The sacrificial offerings, and priesthood of the Jewish system were instituted to represent the death and mediatorial work of Christ. All those ceremonies had no virtue, only as related to Christ (Ellen G White, Advent Review and Herald).

Today, God longs to be with us and it is a choice for us to open the doors of our hearts where he is standing, waiting for us to open and receive Him. (Revelation 3:20).