God uses ordinary people to do the extraordinary

Scripture and Church history are full of little people making big a name. September 5, is the annual feast-day of St Mother Teresa of Kolkata. She was an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun and the founder of the Missionaries of Charity. Mother Teresa is greatly revered by Christians as well as Muslims, Hindus and unbelievers, for actualising the message of Christian love for one’s neighbour, from the slums of Calcutta to the whole world.

The Missionaries of Charity is one of the fastest growing religious institutions in the world, with the current number of more than 5300, in about 140 countries. In 1979 Mother Teresa received the Nobel Peace Prize for her humanitarian work, and the following year the Indian government conferred on her the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour. She was canonised by Pope Francis on September 4, 2016.

Sarah was 90 years old when God said to Abraham that she would conceive and bear a son. Abraham was exactly 100 years old when Isaac was born (Genesis 17:17). Formerly a frightened warrior hiding in a wine-press, Gideon was called by God to overcome fear and a lack of faith to be a faithful, mighty commander.

Despite his many defects, Moses was called by God to liberate the Israelites from Egypt. David was the least likely to be chosen, but God chose him to be king of Israel. He is famous for defeating Goliath with a mere catapult, and for being the best king of Israel. Many of Psalms are ascribed to him.

Jesus, the Saviour of the world, was despised and rejected by the Jewish leaders. His Mother, Mary, acknowledged her lowliness: “The Almighty has done great things for me, and holy is his Name.” (Luke 1:49). Jesus’ disciples/apostles, too, were modest.

“Brothers, consider the time of your calling: Not many of you were wise by human standards; not many were powerful; not many were of noble birth.” Yet, their evangelising mission turned around the history of the world. Peter, once a timid leader, won 3000 converts during his teaching on Pentecost Day. Uganda is famed for her Martyrs, most of whom were simple servants of the king. The list is endless.





Marvels of God

Why would God choose ordinary people to do the extraordinary? God is the Almighty. He created everything from nothingness. He can do anything the way He chooses. When he does something through mere mortals, He does expect them to boast about it, except to boast in God, as St Paul affirms, in 1 Corinthians 1:31.

Humble Christians, though poor as to this world, may have more true knowledge of God, than theologians, because the former are taught by God, to be His witnesses.

‘Then Jesus said, “I praise you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth. I am thankful that you have hidden these things from those who are so wise and so smart. But you have shown them to people who are like little children.” - Matthew 11:25.

In this regard, we emulate Jesus. Even if we are wise and smart, we should humble ourselves and accept the plan of God to work in us. St Paul was a very learned Pharisee and persecutor of the Church, but Jesus transformed him into an apostle to the gentiles.