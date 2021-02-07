Golf is our first love

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

TAWFIQ

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

Yes, we looked out for each other.



Describe the last thing you did with your sibling?

We played golf at the Entebbe Golf course and it was fun because he is a professional golfer. There is a lot to learn from a professional and I also enjoy playing against him because I want to beat him.

Growing up, did you have a favourite game?

Yes, golf was our first love.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

No, I would prefer not calling it competition but rather trying to learn from each other whenever we face off in games. We want to strike up and the sky is the limit.

Which one is more into fashion and trends?

Hussein is a musician, a professional golfer and has every reason to be into fashion.



How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

We don’t argue we just learn from each other through competing on the golf course. We just complement each other all the time.



If you got a call that your brother was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

I would think it is a mistake, they got the wrong person. I know him as clean and innocent.



In which area are you completely different?

He does music so well and I cannot even try. I am also good at rugby, which he cannot do.

In which area are you alike?

We like golf, tennis, wood ball, tennis, cricket and basketball.

Nicknames you have for each other?

Y-wonder .



What can you do that your brother cannot?

I play rugby at a top level.



Who do you think is your parents’ favourite?

We are all our parents’ favourites. The entire family sees itself as a whole and our parents try to love us the same way.



Favourite childhood memory…

When Hussein won the interregional golf open under 10. It was amazing. I was also his caddie during the tournament.

What things are you both bad at?

Fear to lose because we always want to win. We will do anything to be the best. Losing is part of sports but can be hard to take.

When it happens?

We have each other’s back.



What are you good at that people do not know?

I would go out of my way just to ensure my friends were happy. As long as everyone around me is happy, I feed off their happiness.



What did you most fight about as children?

Nothing, maybe the sports we played and came up against each other.



What habit does your sibling have that you would change if you could?

He is just the way I like him. Simple and a superb professional when it comes to golf. He carries himself with professional integrity.



What has changed about Hussein as he has become older?

His golf has improved. Nowadays he is the person to watch this coming season. He also does a lot of research on almost everything.



Who has more friends and why?

Him because in the music world you meet many different people. He is also calm, which makes him approachable.



Who reads more?

I have to read more because I am still studying and he completed his studies.



HUSSEIN

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

Yes, we are getting closer since we always learn from each other. We do many things together and share abilities too.



Describe the last thing you did with your sibling?

We played golf with Tim Glover and Saidi Mawa at the Entebbe Golf course on a Monday morning. It is a sport we both understand and play well. Golf runs through the family.



As children, did you have a favourite game?

Yes, football and golf.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

Yes, whenever we pick up our golf clubs. Lately, he defies golf when he chooses to take me on head to head. There is no amateur with such charisma in golf because you normally want to use your handicap advantage to take on a professional golfer. He is competitive and I respect him for that.



Which one is more into fashion and trends?

My fashion is sophisticated. I work for Tryphine’s Deliveries and I have to see ahead of time. This makes me more trendy.



How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

Tawfiq and I are always laughing at something. I struggle to recall the last time we argued. We are always on the same page in most aspects of life.



If you got a call that your brother was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

He probably was heading to hostels after curfew.



In which area are you completely different?

I am good at poetry and music but he has never shown interest or even got involved. He is a good rugby player yet I can only play rugby on PlayStation.



In which area are you alike?

We are good golfers. He hits the ball longer than most of his age mates that I know. He is good on and around the greens. I enjoy golfing with him.



Nicknames you have for each other?

I call him Way-Maker which means peace and he definitely represents that.



What can you do that your brother cannot?

Organised noise, I mean singing. I am good at singing and I know how he does not even come close. It is even hard to ever recall him singing.



Who do you think is your parents’ favourite?

I have never paid enough attention to that but I would like to think Tawfiq. They say young ones are always the parents’ darlings.



Favourite childhood memory…

He helped me lift the inter-region trophy in golf with an under 10 record winning score. It was phenomenal. To put the icing on the cake, we had achieved it as brothers, teammates and he was my caddie.



What things are you both bad at?

I am poor at rugby, a game he knows well. He is also poor at singing.



What are you good at that people don’t know about?

Three things; I am an autodidact, always trying to learn something new and I am an excellent storyteller. I can also create happiness from nothing.



What habits does your sibling have that you would change if you could?

I think he needs more muscle relaxation sessions after practice.



What has changed about Tawfiq as he has become older?

He is more focused and composed. He is handling his career and school at the same time with the best esteem.



Who has more friends and why?

Tawfiq because he meets many people. My other career as a music artiste does not give me the permission to roam at will. I have a small circle.



Who reads more?

He is still at school. I love writing and spend most of the off-course time skimming through notes.



quick notes

Advertisement

What did you most fight about as children?

Nothing, maybe the sports we played and came up against each other.

In which area are you alike?

We are good golfers. He hits the ball longer than most of his age mates that I know. He is good on and around the greens. I enjoy golfing with him.

What did you fight about as children?

Championships and winning. We come from a sporting family and grew up playing different sports from football to golf. Everyone wanted to win so it at times got out of hand.