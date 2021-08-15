Gone too soon: Adieu to the priest who inspired many

By Guest Writer More by this Author

If today’s “swag” was in use then, it probably would have been Father Emmanuel Baburworuganda’s nickname. A priest full of humorous stories and adventures. According to his own account, his first day at school began with a misadventure instead. Primary One class gathered in the field for the Physical Education exercises. He had reported to school wearing no shorts under his oversized round shirt that was knee-high.

It was a common habit of most children his age from humble backgrounds. In the field, the teacher ordered all kids to remove shirts and run around. The diminutive freshman in Baburworuganda complied and as you can guess.... In no minute the whole school was running after the stark naked new student who didn’t even understand why.... He apparently chose to run back to his home which itself wasn’t far away from the school premises. Believe you me his parents had a hard time thereafter to convince him to return to school. Thankfully, he eventually accepted and returned to school. It marked the beginning of his educational journey.

Freshly from Belgium and ordained a priest, fate brought us together in Kitabi. He was the man!

The lifestyle

He spoke fluent French; was of ‘American’ height, muscular, sophisticated and hugely jocular!

His large collared and brightly coloured shirts were a hit. Ebullient and funny, the boys named him “ekikombozi,” likening his spirit and gait to the heroic soldiers of the liberation war. He had energy! Running everywhere, even up the staircase and promising to box the cheekiness out of us..!

If while apprehending a student, one dared to run away, the young priest would give chase until he caught up with them.

He played lawn tennis, basketball and the guitar exceptionally well! He taught us church hymns in French. He often narrated to us with pride how he was a legendary “shot stopper” goalkeeper back in his youthful days.`

He had a penchant for West African music and had, in my view, the best selection of the genre. He owned what I think were the biggest cassette players, two of them.

Occasionally students would go to ‘chill’ in his office and listen to music. Yours truly was a regular among these students. Many times. He would at times entertain us with movie style photo slide shows of his exploits in Belgium and all over Europe. Such would be very uplifting experiences.

They would awaken in us the desire to reach beyond the confines of our comforts. He made us envy his journey to priesthood and the vocation.

He influenced our tastes, challenged our imaginations and heightened our dreams. He was the first person I knew to crusade for the care and protection of nature.

He sponsored the start of a nature and recreation park within the school farm, replete with fish ponds.

Many students participated in the project. It eventually became a favourite spot for weekend “within school boundaries” getaway. We have fond memories of picnics in that “Recreation Park” place.

We are immensely grateful to you for that Father. Today some of us earn from the hobby. Thank you Father.

You represented God to us well. A modern God.

Educationist

Great testimonies of his devotion and pragmatism as a long time diocesan education secretary have been shared. This is an area covering the whole of Ankole.

He helped much to establish new schools, improve infrastructural developments in those already existing and also mentor many upcoming educational administrators.

He was innovative and structured as a parish priest. He insisted on sharing the Ministry service. He always wanted local leaders to be involved even in managing the conduct of his church services including at Mass. Be it in Bubangizi, Rushanje and lastly Mabonwa; wherever he served, he stressed orderliness.

He would also insist that Christians identify themselves properly when asking for services. Meanwhile he maintained being a man of action and drama.

One day when called to anoint an almost dying man he reached the bedside and noticed that the single room of a house had no window nor ventilator! He asked for tools.

He first cut out a window hole in one of the walls and then went ahead to annoint the patient. Days later the man recovered from his illness. Apparently the fellow was saved from death through suffocation!

Why then would such a man go so abruptly? It takes a long time and a lot of effort to get or replace them.

Father we will miss you much! Nonetheless arise and reach God, moving with your characteristic swag for you served well your time on earth. May He reward you appropriately. Tu seras dans nos coeurs à jamais!

Ebirungi niho byaija!

Nugget

At the time of his death on August 3, 2021, Fr Baburworuganda was serving as the Chaplain of St. Kalemba Catechist Training College, Ibanda. Throughout his Priestly Ministry, Fr Emmanuel served in a number of parishes including Rushanje, Kagamba, Mabonwa, among others.

Burial of Fr Baburworuganda was held on August 4 2021 at Nyamitanga Cathedral.

Due to the prevailing conditions, the ceremony was virtual.

Many of the mourners on social media platform described the priest as one that served with didication and passion.