Growing into C-Suite: Role of the sponsor

Most people hush on ‘corporate politics’ as a dirty game, as something that should be avoided. Many quite describe themselves as ‘I am too cool to never play’. But there are rules on corporate politics. First, it is the only game you lose by not playing. Second, choosing not to play does not cushion you from the effects of those playing.

Why corporate politics?

Because organisations are not made of infinite resources, positions and opportunities. Organisations are forced to make trade-offs over which ideas to fund, which people to promote, and which directions to take. Politics comes in to help the adjudication. In a contest of equally valid, equally great ideas, the idea with the greatest political support will get the resources.

What is the point?

That if you have joined a corporate organisation, you are bound to play the politics. Choosing not to play is the equivalent of being at the frontline and choosing to place down your weapon. That does not stop you from being shot at. The day you receive your appointment letter; that is the invitation to the game. And just because this is politics does not mean it has to be played dirty. There is a way to play a clean game. And that is where the sponsor comes in.

In 2022, I reacted to a story about career development and said, “beyond a certain level, what people need for their careers is not a mentor, but a sponsor.” Career success, and I mean, outlier career success comes down to sponsorship. The crass chaps love to call this, the Godfather.

There are tables or rooms you will not get invited to unless a sponsor leads you there. A sponsor gets to mention your name in meetings where it matters. What the sponsor does is basically lend you their reputational equity, their network base, their track record of success, they are backing you when you are still risky, when probably no one wants to touch you yet. Because sponsorship comes with a big risk, that if you recommend someone and they do not match up to the task, then that dilutes sponsorship capital.

The real deal

In this relationship of sponsor and sponsee, both reputations are on the line. For the sponsor, it is all the accumulated years of trust, while for the sponsee, it means having to cut your career short if you fail at the task. But the sponsor’s role is not just to open doors to rooms, it is to also ensure you learn to fit in rooms, you learn to read rooms, you learn to belong to those rooms. In the early days of sponsorship, they are saving you from missiles that are sent your way while in those rooms. They are placing you in situations where you gain the requisite skills, where your emotional intelligence is tested, where your adaptive capabilities are tested. They give you wings to fly. A sponsor creates temporary fortifications to enable you gain firepower for your career.

But of course, the sponsee must understand their responsibilities and roles in this relationship. Great performance notwithstanding, the sponsee must also help the sponsor win. Understanding that the higher the sponsor grows, the better for the sponsee. In this two-way relationship, the sponsee must be asking – ‘how do I shine in a way that also makes my sponsor shine?’ The question then becomes – how do you get a sponsor? In the ideal situation, the sponsor picks you and chooses to bet on you. There will be a person in senior management, in the C-suite, who will spot you early on, and choose to bet on you, show you around the system. But this is ideal, and it rarely happens.

Positioning

One must place themselves in positions where they can be spotted. And that means, putting up a great performance in everything that comes to your docket. Putting up a great performance means going the extra mile and having a personal signature to your work. Call this your corporate brand. Early on in your career, you must be known as someone who can deliver on a task, somebody who does not return with an excuse for why an action was not closed out. You want to build a reputation for drive, for agency, for curiosity, for taking initiative, and for excellence.

Those kinds of things that put you in the spotlight to be found. Basically, you are building sponsoreability – that I am someone worth sponsoring. And once you have been sponsored, remember to also pay it forward. Spot a young talent and pull it up. Because as you grow in your career, there will be consequences to having grown without a support base in the lower rungs. That is a building with a shaky foundation. Today’s godsons or daughters become tomorrow’s god parents. Sponsorship does not erase meritocracy, it accelerates meritocracy.

Strategy

