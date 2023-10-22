Gucwamaingi: The maverick educationist

Growing up in Mbarara District, now a city, in the 1980s, the name Gucwamaingi was held in great esteem. Yoram Gucwamaingi who commonly went only by his second name, was a politician, entrepreneur and dedicated educationist. I did not get to meet this inspirational figure until years later when I joined his school.

Long before private schools became money making schemes, this trailblazer, with his partners, set up the first privately-owned secondary school in Mbarara Town.

Although the school was called Mbarara School for Higher Education, it came to be popularly known as Mehangye after its other director Henry Mehangye.

Man of connections

It was housed in a former Sikh Temple, which had been converted into a church hostel following the expulsion of Asians by former president Idi Amin in 1972. I believe, Gucwamaingi discovered this venue and got it because of his connections to East Ankole Diocese, which was responsible for the day to day running of the hostel.

The school, which was essentially two classes, occupied the hostel’s wide verandahs. The two classes were separated by a table tennis table, which marked the Senior Five space and the free verandah for Senior Six. The only furniture in the “classes” was plastic chairs and students had to support their books on their laps.

Catering to community needs

For obvious reasons, the school offered only Arts subjects and had only one permanent staff; the administrator who also doubled as secretary, bursar and bookstore manager. The entire teaching staff including the head teacher, Mr Kayumbu, was outsourced from neighbouring schools such as Mbarara Secondary School, Ntare School and Mbarara High School.

Gucwamaingi and his cronies, in their wisdom had identified a need and set out to fulfill it. As such, the students were a pool of people from different walks of life. In fact he often stressed that the school was a sanctuary for those who had fallen by the wayside.

So, it admitted students repeating their Senior Six exams, businesspeople taking a second shot, employees trying to get ahead in their careers and women whose husbands wanted them to have the A-Level certificate which gave them a certain respectability.

Working students

More than half of the student population paid their own fees since they were already earning an income in one way or another. One popular student owned a bar and was a famous local brewer. So with a collection of all these sorts of people there was never a dull moment at school. In fact, one day while students waited for an Economics lesson to begin, they were instead surprised by a well-dressed gentleman who delivered a motivational speech.

He urged them not be discouraged by conditions under which they studied because he had studied at the school and had passed well and joined Makerere University. The gentleman said his name was Odrek Rwabwogo, but in 1991, that name did not mean much to many, but to that band of misfits, he was a figure to aspire to.

What the school lacked in infrastructure, it made up for it in the professional way it was ran. Classes always began on time, teachers showed up on time and during lessons there was always complete silence. All students showed up wearing their uniform; white shirts, blue trousers for men and blue skirts for the women. Even though the school was mixed, no romantic relationships ever blossomed, probably because every student already had their hands full.

Caring

Gucwamaingi oozed confidence in everything he said and did. Although he was short of stature, his authority made him look like a giant. But most memorable about him was his movement; he did not walk but strutted everywhere. He had this penetrative gaze that was enough to put the fear of God in any errant student. However, behind that steel demeanour lay a caring and committed teacher and parent.

Although the school finally shut down operations, it had inspired so many others to start their own private schools in and around Mbarara. With Gucwamaing’s Midas touch and excellent teachers such as Anne Tumwesigye (RIP) and Emma Boona, who later became the Mbarara Municipality Woman MP, it became the school to be.

Its alumni include Micheal Tusiime former MP for Mbarara Municipality, current MP for Nyabushozi, Wilson Kajwengye, entrepreneurs such as Laban Kanywa and Emmy Katungye who followed in his footsteps to establish schools in greater Ankole, as well James Kanyije of KK foods.

Political aspirant

Before edupreneurship came knocking, Gucwamaingi taught and headed various schools including Ndejje Secondary School.

He also dabbled in politics and ran for public office in the 1980 election as parliamentary candidate for Mbarara on the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) ticket against Yoweri Museveni of Uganda People’s Movement (UPM) and Sam Kutesa, who won the seat for the Democratic Party (DP).

This political loss did not faze Gucwamaingi but it seemed to give him direction for his life because thereafter, he succeeded both as a businessman and gained sought-after expertise in education that landed him on various school boards and earned him a membership on the Diocese of East Ankole Synod.

Special man

Gucwamaingi was one of those special souls whose motives transcended material gain and that is probably why he was a successful, fulfilled man of integrity. Although your passing fills us with pain, we salute you for the great service to all of us who were lucky enough to pass through your hands.

You were faithful with little may you be given greater estates because you showed such exemplary stewardship.

Gucwamaingi is survived by his wife Abigail, also a retired teacher and children and grandchildren.