Haller Park: From wasteland to tourist attraction

As we left Bamburi Haller Park, monkeys waited to say adieu to guests in their animated manner as they groomed each other, ran from family to another in a playful exhibition of social cohesion.

The sunny morning was grooming time for the Sykes monkeys, more like their session to upgrade their looks where mothers and aunts attend to their children, while the lovers also take time to get cozy and lovey-dovey on the grass patch at the exit of the park.

We did not have candy or bananas to get their attention, so they let us watch them and take their photographs.

The primates are a delight to watch at Haller Park, a quarry that was reclaimed from a wasteland and turned into an environmentally friendly conservation attraction by the La Farge cement plant in Mombasa, Kenya.

Owen and Mzei

My third visit was as fresh as the initial one because many pupils enjoyed the story of animal friends, Owen, the hippopotamus and Mzei, the tortoise. These buddies share friendship of care and happiness by feeding, resting and playing together. They are the celebrities of the park. In 2004, Mzee met Owen, a distressed young hippo that had just been rescued from the Indian Ocean after a tsunami swept it away from its family, so the Kenya Wildlife Service brought him here. He was put in the animal rescue home.

The giraffes

One cannot miss the sight of tortoises as they browse the lawn and hippos enjoy a swim in the waters all day long. If you are patient or in luck, you could see the large hippos gaping their pink mouths as if to show off their teeth.

In another water pond, crocodiles bask in the sun. Tourists view them from a raised ground and from a number of angles through a metallic mesh around their living ground as protection because they could prey on the guests.

That day, the highlight for the pupils and their teachers, were sessions where pupils excitedly fed the long-necked animals on pallets. The giraffes reached out to scoop the edibles using their tongues. Pupils asked for more pallets to keep the giraffes feeding from their palms.

The tourists photograph tortoises enjoying . PHOTOS/EDGAR R BATTE

Teachers carried some who were not tall enough to reach the Rothschild giraffes.

Children and adults alike, also drew joy in interacting with the tortoises as they moved to cautiously feed.

Curious or naughty guests would wish to take a ride on its back, but management of the park erected warning signposts against such motives.

The photographer went on the ground in anticipation of learning how the tortoises enjoyed their grass as their rather small teeth meticulously cut off the grassy flowers, munched onto them for a split second and kept on eating some more in what one child described as an ‘effective mowing voluntary service’.

And the mazing tortoises

To observe them, your photographer had to be still and patient as the slow creatures came as close as three inches, revealing their dark eyes, rigid neck and legs with sharp nailed feet.

At the slightest sound of approaching people, the shelled fellows reclined and hid their heads under their shell for protection from what they perceive as predators.

When all is clear, they would be back to their feeding routine, happy to scoop any insects to supplement their meal. The tortoise, monkey and sitatungas are the lot that enjoy the freedom to move within Haller Park that is beautified by clearly demarcated walkways, of bare earth murram and concrete, and tree canopies that contribute to cooling the confines of the former wastelands of Mombasa.

The pristine destination known for white sand beaches, coral features and marvellous views of the Indian Ocean in Magical Kenya tourism destination.

Quick notes

The park offers a nature walk in the abundant flora and fauna in a peaceful corner where silence is only broken by the sound of whistling pine in the rehabilitated park on the North Coast.