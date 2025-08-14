Has forgiveness gone out of fashion?

If you have spent any time on celebrity gossip sites recently, or, let us be honest, even if you just exist near a smartphone, you have likely heard about the Great Beckham Family Freeze-Out. Brooklyn, the eldest son of Sir David and and Lady Victoria Beckham, has reportedly ghosted his parents with the kind of finality usually reserved for bad dates.

No birthday calls, no awkward holiday sessions, not even one of those vague Instagram likes that says, I see you, but I do not want to talk to you. According to The Daily Mail, David and Victoria are left swinging between heartbreak and bewilderment, sending out digital flares: We love you! We miss you! Please answer your mother’s texts, while their son and his wife, Nicola, seem to have moved on without them.

Victoria, ever the image-conscious former Posh Spice, has taken to Instagram to post carefully curated throwbacks of happier times, smiling family photos, birthday tributes, the kind of content that screams, See? We were once a happy clan! It is the modern equivalent of taping a “Please Come Home” note to a lamppost, except the lamppost is the internet, and the note has a sponsored ad attached.

But this is not just a Beckham problem. Parental estrangement is trending harder than skinny jeans and gluten-free diets. Cutting off one’s parents has become the ultimate act of self-care, the nuclear option for those who have decided that forgiveness is overrated and boundaries are best enforced with a brick wall.



The script is eerily consistent: Adult children, armed with decades of grievances and a PhD’s worth of pop psychology, put their parents on trial for crimes against their childhood. Every imperfect parenting moment, every “I was doing my best” is dredged up, polished, and presented as Exhibit A in the case for lifelong estrangement. Now, before you come for me with pitchforks, let us be clear, some parents are monsters. Some are abusive, neglectful, or so spectacularly self-absorbed that their children have no choice but to walk away for their own survival.

No one should have to endure cruelty in the name of “family.” But the truth is, most parents are not villains. Most were just people, exhausted, flawed, figuring it out as they went along. They did not get a handbook. They did not have therapists telling them how to raise emotionally resilient children. They had instincts, their own baggage, and maybe fellow parents as bewildered as them.

And yet, here we are, in an era where cutting off one’s parents is not just normalised but sometimes celebrated as an act of empowerment. Social media is full of triumphant posts about going “no contact,” as if severing ties with the people who raised you is the same as quitting a toxic job. But the thing is jobs do not love you, they did not stay up at night wondering where they went wrong. Jobs do not cry when they see an old photo of you and realise they will never get those years back.

The rise of parental estrangement speaks to something deeper in our culture, a shift from reconciliation to retribution, from “let us work this out” to “you are dead to me.” Some of this is healthy. We have rightfully moved past the idea that family bonds must be preserved at all costs, even when those bonds are chains. But some of it feels less like liberation and more like emotional brinkmanship; a way to wield pain as power, to demand accountability without ever offering grace.

There is also an uncomfortable irony here: Many of the same people who cut off their parents for not being emotionally available enough are now replicating that exact dynamic, just in reverse. They are the ones withholding love, the ones refusing to communicate, the ones saying, you hurt me, so now I will hurt you back. The cycle does not end; it just flips roles.