Have reason for the season

Felix Ssemuju, Pastor, Oasis Community Church, Bweya

Luke 2:18-24: Christmas is the day celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ. The true joy of Christmas is found in knowing that Jesus was born and his birth brings a message of life, love and victory over death. Jesus was born not to bring, darkness, crime or promote sin but to bring hope and life to the world. He was born to reveal God to us (John 14:7-11), he is the exact representation of the invisible God (Hebrew 1:2-3), we see God revealing Himself to the world through his Son Jesus Christ. Because of sin, all humanity was in bondage to Satan, sin, sicknesses and spiritual death. Therefore, the birth of Jesus Christ means that He came into this world to give himself as a sacrifice, to spill his blood as a ransom to purchase our freedom and we are free and have been brought into the family of God. His birth destroyed the works of the devil (John 3:8), His birth is our salvation. As we celebrate this day, let us beautify everything around us, get rid of old bad habits such as infidelity, theft, and greed. Replace them with faithfulness, love, care for everyone. And as we give gifts let us present to them the gift above all gifts that is Jesus Christ (John 3:16).

Rev Liberty Muhereza, All Saints Cathedral, Kampala

Christmas is when we celebrate the coming of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ into the world to save all people from sin. He came as a prince of peace and saviour of human kind. It is important to embrace His love and peace which comes from knowing and receiving him as the Lord and savior of our lives.

While being happy, eating well, meeting friends and enjoying who they are in our lives is important, we ought to remember that the birth of Christ came as a gift and blessing to the world.

Therefore, we ought to receive it and purpose to be a blessing to all that we interact with not only during Christmas but also for our lives as believers in Christ. Show love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, and self-control.

May the joy and peace of the Lord be yours as you celebrate this Christmas. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

Rev Fr Julius Caesar Kamukama, Mbarara Archdiocese

For many people, these are difficult times. Jesus was born in hard times; hard for His own family, and difficult for His nation. Jesus Christ is the source of hope for all of us in all situations.

The celebration of his birth gives us hope, as individuals and as a people.

This hope ought to move us to consciously be kinder to people, and to be more charitable to them.

Let us take this festive season to carry out acts of kindness to those in need. And there are so many people who are visibly needy in so many ways (financially, spiritually, and emotionally).

Let us resolve to be kinder in speech and more generous with our time. Let us extend this kindness to Mother Earth. Our planet is badly in need of interventions to regenerate her, to undo the massive destruction that we are subjecting her to.

We could use this Christmas tide to plant more indigenous trees that are friendly to the whole ecosystem. Imagine how many trees we would plant if we all decided to plant at least one indigenous tree.