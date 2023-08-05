He could not evade becoming bishop

Christians from all corners of the country yesterday Saturday, August 5, 2023 converged at Kasana-Luweero diocesan grounds to grace the long awaited episcopal consecration of Msgr Lawrence Lubwama Mukasa as the third bishop of the diocese.

The 66-year-old who until recently has been serving as Vicar General of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese was appointed new bishop of Kasana-Luwero on April 29, 2023 by Pope Francis. The top seat of the diocese has been vacant ever since the previous bishop Paul Ssemogerere was sent to Kampala Archdiocese when Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga died in 2021.

The appointment of Msgr Mukasa to some did not come as a surprise. History shows a number of such appointments in Uganda and elsewhere in the Catholic Church have considered prominent religious scholars such as those that have at one time served or lectured at major Catholic seminaries or universities.

The bishop-elect, Msgr Mukasa seems to have seen it all. He underwent philosophical studies at Katigondo Major seminary between 1977 and1980 before proceeding on to Ggaba National Seminary for Theological Studies (1981-1984). Between 1990 to 1992 he studied Church History at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome (also attended by Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala). As a priest, one of Msgr Mukasa’s early appointments was to serve at Katigondo in 1986, only two years after being ordained a priest by then bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Rt Rev Emmanuel Wamala. He attended Katigondo in Masaka during the reign of Fr Lazarus Kabasharira as rector and on the staff were priests including Fr Aquirinus Kibira (now Bishop of Kasese), Fr George Sserwanga, Fr Dominic Kateregga, Fr Simon Peter Magandaazi (RIP) and Fr Matthias Kanyerezi.

The Rev Fr Mukasa left Katigondo in 1989 only to return in 1992 and served as the seminary’s spiritual director up to 1997. He also served in the same position at St Mbaaga Major Seminary Ggaba from 2001 to 2005, and shortly afterwards appointed Vicar General of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese.

School life

Msgr Mukasa’s priesthood journey however started earlier on in a minor seminary when he joined Nswanjerre Junior seminary in Mpigi District in 1969 and from where he completed his primary education. He joined Nswanjere a few years after some prominent students had left. These included the now Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa, Msgr Charles Kasibante, Msgr Gerald Kalumba, Msgr Lawrence Ssemusu, Msgr Joseph Obunga (RIP), Fr Aloysious Muwanga, Fr Deusdedit Kirunda and then UTV news anchor Bbaale Francis(RIP).

Mukasa would then proceeded on to Kisubi Seminary in Wakiso District for his secondary studies before being admitted to Katigondo Major Seminary in 1977 together with the likes of Msgr Richard Kayondo, Fr Herman Kituuma and Fr Simon Peter Kawooya.

Before his appointment, the Catholic Church in Uganda and the world over has witnessed a number of such religious scholars being considered for such important offices. For example, Archbishop Joseph Kiwanuka, the first black African to be appointed bishop by the Vatican. In 1932, Kiwanuka obtained a doctorate in Canon law with summa cum laude from a university in Rome having studied in Latin and writing his dissertation in the same language. Kiwanuka emerged the overall best student leaving White students wondering how a black student could academically excel.

In 1939, he taught Canon Law at Katigondo where he was the only African on staff during the time when Fr C Dupupet was rector. Fr Kiwanuka was teaching at Katigondo when in 1939 Pope Pius XII appointed him the Vicar Apostolic of Masaka

A prominent scholar of the past too was former bishop of Masaka late Adrian Ddungu. In 1960 as a mere priest Ddungu was sent to Katigondo major seminary as a professor of Philosophy and Theology where he happened to be the only African on teaching staff during the era of Fr Stephen Van den Bosch as rector. It was here in 1961 when Fr Ddungu was appointed the new bishop of Masaka to replace Bishop Joseph Kiwanuka who had been moved to the Rubaga vicariate following the retiring of French-Canadian Archbishop Joseph Cabana.

And who can forget the former bishop of Moroto and Fort Portal dioceses the late Dr Paul Kalanda? After completing studies in Rome, the youthful Kalanda was in 1962 sent to teach at Katigondo going along with his friend late Msgr William Mpuuga. He taught until 1968 before being appointed rector to replace Fr Van den Bosch. Kalanda ended up occupying this office for a decade and nurtured so many prominent priests. Even as bishop Kalanda was so brilliant and could speak among other languages, Swahili, Runyoro-Rutooro, Latin, French and Italian.

This is not all. What about late bishop John Baptist Kaggwa who at one time reigned at Masaka, Diocese. Bishop Kaggwa achieved almost everything in the Catholic holy city of Rome. It was in Rome where he was in 1971 ordained a priest. It was in Rome’s Pontifical Urbanian University that he obtained a Canon Law doctorate and it was in the same city that for five years taught at the Pontifical College of St Paul and while there going as far as being appointed vice rector. Returning to Uganda he was in 1976 appointed as founding rector of St Mbaaga major seminary Ggaba by Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga. So not many were surprised when Fr Kaggwa was in 1994 appointed bishop coadjutor of Masaka and thus lined up to take over from bishop Adrian Ddungu who was about to retire.

Other scholars

Other Ugandan religious scholars to have been appointed bishops include Vincent Kirabo of Hoima who for several years taught at Ggaba National seminary, Aquirinus Kibira of Kasese (Katigondo, 1985-1988), retired Archbishop John Baptist Odama of Gulu (Katigondo, 1990-1992) , bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok of Lira (Katigondo, 1988-1991) John Baptist Kakubi of Mbarara (Katigondo, 1963-1964) Bishop Egidio Nkaijanabwo formely of Kasese diocese (Katigondo, 1965-1960),

Elsewhere around the world, prominent Catholic scholars have also been recognised and appointed to important offices. The best example away from Uganda is Pope Benedict XVI who resigned in 2013 and died in 2022. Pope Benedict was considered a deep thinker and remembered as one of the leading theologians of the 20th century. He was appointed a full professor of theology at the age of 31 and had a long career as professor of theology in several Germany universities before moving to the Vatican in Rome.

