Hearing impairment could not  stop Namara from debate

Tell us about yourself.

I am Caroline Namara from Rwenkuba, Fort Portal. I am a first year student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Education at Makerere University.

I am also a debater and sign language instructor. I attended Noah’s Ark Nursery School, Kahinju Primary School in Fort Portal, and Wakiso Secondary School for the Deaf.

Were you born with a disability?

No, after suffering from cerebral malaria I started losing my hearing ability in 2013. I am able to speak faintly but there are some words I cannot pronounce well.

What has your journey in debate been like?

I started participating in debate in Primary Seven before I suffered the hearing impairment. Our school had organised interschools’ debate competition which I was scared to participate in, but had no choice.

In 2014, I joined high school and found it necessary to continue debating despite my hearing difficulties. I continued debating throughout my high school and to date.

What features make you a great debater?

I am confident, I am a good researcher, and I like being informed. So, before standing in front of people I ensure I am well-informed about the subject matter.

I am passionate about debate and I am also good at taking instructions.

What time do you wake up and what do you do first?

I wake up at 6am and disconnect my phone from the charger.

What impact have you created in debate?

I teach sign language to those who wish to learn. I am currently teaching some of my course mates who are interested in learning sign language to ease communication in debate.

What are some of your achievements?

I have gained confidence, learnt to express myself in a simple and clear manner to different audiences. I have also won certificates of participation and won a prize; a laptop bag, in the recently concluded Deaf-hearing Debate Challenge.

What challenges have you encountered?

In 2013, after losing my hearing ability, I had to learn a new language. I also had to continue with debate by spelling words in sign language, but I have improved with time.

Do you read?

Yes, I read during my free time.

Which book are you reading currently?

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins.

Who is your role model?

My sister Renian Moreen. She is kind, ambitious and above all encourages me to push on despite my daily challenges.

If you were to change something in debate… what would it be?

Absolutely nothing because everything seems amazing.

Your hobbies include…?