Help my daughter cope with loss of best friend

A few months ago, my daughter’s best friend collapsed while they were playing on the school pitch during their lunch break. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival. The postmortem later revealed that she had suffered a heart attack. Since then, my daughter has struggled with her grief. She has withdrawn from her friends and family, and her eating and sleeping habits have been severely affected. She has also been frequently visiting the hospital due to low immunity issues. Her grades have dropped significantly, as she is finding it hard to concentrate on her schoolwork. Additionally, she experiences panic and anxiety attacks and often expresses feelings of guilt, self-blame, and regret over her friend’s passing. How can I best support my daughter through this traumatic loss and help her cope with her grief? Anonymous.





The sudden loss of a close friend is one of the most painful experiences a child can face. For school-age children and teenagers, friendships are central to their sense of identity and emotional well-being. When a child loses their best friend, especially in a traumatic way it can shake the foundation of their world. As a parent, your support is crucial in helping them process grief, regain a sense of safety, and begin to heal. Create a safe space for grief by allowing your daughter to express her emotions openly, without judgment or the need to "fix" them. Children too often process grief in waves, sometimes they cry, sometimes they want to talk, and other times they might just want to be distracted. Let her know that all these reactions are okay. Avoid clichés like “She’s in a better place” or “Time heals all wounds.” Instead, say things like, “I’m here with you,” or “This must be so hard.” Reassure her that it’s normal to feel a mix of sadness, confusion, anger, regret or even guilt. Maintain a routine and still be flexible as structure can offer a sense of normalcy and security, but be gentle with expectations. Some days will be harder than others, and your daughter may need extra time, space, or even a break from school or extracurriculars. Inform teachers or school counsellors so they can provide support and understanding.

Skip certain events

Allow her to skip certain events if they’re too emotionally charged, like school assemblies or group activities that remind her of her friend. Keep her bedtime and mealtime routines consistent. Grief often creates a sense of chaos and unpredictability. A consistent routine acts like an anchor in a storm and will help your daughter feel more grounded when everything else feels uncertain. Familiar patterns offer emotional security and remind the brain that not everything has changed. A healthy rhythm and structure creates space where emotions can surface in a manageable way and will allow your daughter to feel what she needs to feel without becoming overwhelmed. Encourage your daughter to get involved in healthy expressions of her emotions. Children don’t always have the words to describe how they feel, so giving them creative outlets can be powerful. Encourage her to journal, write letters to her friend, or keep a private diary of her feelings. Getting her involved in art activities like drawing, painting, or crafting a memory box can be therapeutic. Listening to music or songs that remind her of her friend can be comforting and sometimes cathartic.

Watch out for signs

Talk to your daughter honestly about the reality of death. Children benefit from clear, age-appropriate explanations. Avoid understatements like “went to sleep” or “lost,” which can create confusion. You can be honest but gentle by saying “I don’t have all the answers, but I’ll help you through this.” Help her stay connected to her friend’s memory. Remembering her friend in a healthy way can help with healing and finding meaning in her grief. Let her decide how she wants to honour her memory, by attending memorial services if she wants to, creating a scrapbook or photo album, planting a tree, lighting a candle, or doing something symbolic in memory of her friend. Grief is a journey, not a moment and your daughter will slowly begin to heal through it. You should continue to watch for signs of complicated grief and trauma for instance if your daughter persistently shows signs of severe withdrawal, prolonged depression, changes in eating or sleeping patterns, or expressions of hopelessness, it’s time to seek professional help. Consider talking to child psychologist or grief counsellor for support. Your daughter will benefit most from your support if you also care for your own emotional health. Let her see that grief is something we all work through with time, support, and love. Your daughter may revisit the pain again at milestones such as birthdays, graduations, or even random days when the memory strikes. What she’ll remember most is not just the pain of the loss, but that she wasn’t alone. Your presence, compassion, support and willingness to walk beside her through this will be one of the most healing gifts you can offer. - Pearl Baine is a licensed psychotherapist





Reader advice

Generous Nakie

So sorry about that! Take her to psychiatrist, occupational therapist and a professional councillor she will recover but gradually PTSD is serious!

Ssenyomo Philip

Change the school, consider social stimulation and psych therapy. She may need some anti depressants as well.

Gustilo Grade III

Seek assistance from a psychiatrist..

Jon Ath

Talk to her and comfort her

Nel Son

First change her from that physical environment

Nabaweesi Precious Trudy

Have you thought of taking her for counseling? Or changing the school if possible