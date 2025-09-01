Help! The visitor has refused to leave

Forgive me Lord for I have sinned and I am afraid I might do it again. Have mercy on me, my ancestors and my offspring. I have been unfaithful severally.

Let me explain. The Bible in 1Peter 4:9 tells us to offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. I have read the first part of that verse many times and did my part as a follower of Christ, offered hospitality when need arose. I have always patted myself on the back for being such an obedient child of God, looking up to the heavens with a knowing smile of, yeah I know you are proud of me God.

Problem is I did not read and understand it in its entirety. Or maybe I did, but chose to create my own version. It is only recently that it came to me that I was just a joke in regard to this noble and godly act of offering hospitality. I had forgotten the no grumbling part. And unfortunately, the verse does not say to be hospitable only when the visitors are good, amiable or thoughtful.

The visitors who made me see my folly were generous enough to carry a love offering of five fat bedbugs in their sleepover bags. I mean, when I saw those blood suckers, I could see in their little evil eyes that they had come with their owners to visit us because they, like the NRM, which threw out our aunt Becky, were looking for new blood from us light-skinned people. I was so incensed that I considered sending the beloved visitors and their bags with bugs back from whence they had come. But I could not because my mouth refused to say what my mind was yelling about. So I stood there smiling on the outside but throwing a feat on the inside.

They reminded me of all the other guests I have grumbled about from years gone by. There was that friend who chose to visit when they were struggling with whooping cough. They said that since they were off from work on sick leave, they now had time to visit friends and family. Not because they needed financial or emotional support, but just because they were free at last, albeit sick. And no, they were not on medication because they believe in the body's self-healing power and didn’t want to mess up their biochemistry with any meds.

Thankfully, the highly contagious visitor left after a day because we were not chatty enough for him. He said he could sense that our space was toxic and was not allowing his cough to breathe freely to its highest potential.

How then does one deal with the issue of not being a grumbling host especially when the visitors are difficult? Perhaps just keep hosting the guest with hope that they will eventually wise up and leave, or maybe just become a better and tolerable guest. Of course, there is always the option of not hosting at all. Pretend not to be home or in town when guests say they are coming. But that would still be in disobedience of the call to be hospitable. Hebrews 13:2 also says do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it. I mean, see what happened to us and what later morphed into the NRM.

Some people somewhere in Luweero housed the then guerilla rebels and in so doing aided a revolution. In fact, certain people have equated some of those who were housed then and are now leaders, to deity. Angels in yellow if you like.

After all is said and done, though, I will still be in that confession room saying, “Father, forgive me for I am sinful. I refuse to accommodate the foodie visitor who eats everything and all the time. The food was meant to last us a month, but he gobbled it all up in three days. This is not a granary.

Lord, I know you said to be hospitable, but this guest eats like they are at the NRM delegates conference at Kololo where there was free taxpayers' food. Let them go and visit ko other people. Please take this cup of suffering.