Henry Mbaguta: Father of Saccos

On a trip he was given by government to study how the small groups loans schemes can work and be regulated by government in an issue to develop the Parish development Model and emyoga groups policy, Mbaguta decided to go for general body checkup. He had travelled to India. His checkup caused him to be bed-ridden and finally to a journey of no return.

While many believe he would have lived longer if he had not known his sickness, still the stage at which he discovered he was that sick could not turn things back.

“On May 1, 2022, we sent him to India acquire more knowledge on small groups’ savings policy; he took advantage to do general body check up. That is when he found out he had cancer of the Liver and cancer of the intestines and was in advanced stages that could not be cured.” Mr Henry Musasizi, the minister Finance in charge General duties said

His elder Sister Ms Prisca Seth Mbaguta said he was diagnose with cancer of the Liver and cancer of the intestines on 9th May which had reached stage 4. This created fear in him that even upon his return; his health deteriorated until he went into coma and later passed on, on Sunday June 5, 2022. He was laid to rest at his ancestral home, Murambo village, Kashayo parish, Bugangari sub county Rujumbura in Rukungiri district on Thursday June 9. Most of the top ministry of Finance staff attended his burial.

“When he told me, I asked him to keep I India and seek proper medical care, that we work and send money there. When people are sick we mobilize resources to send them to India but he was already there. The challenge he had is that he feared when he was told, he went into every hospital when he came back and finally he went into coma and passed on.” Ms Mbaguta, who is the former state minister for public service and Former Rukungiri district women MP said.

Because of extreme pain he had developed, Ms Mbaguta said he prayed that he rests.

“I went to Namugongo to pray on Martyrs day like any other Christian, I prayed to God that he ends this pain, that is it meant him to die it be but he doesn’t pain anymore.” She said.

Prior to his death, about three years, he started preparing his household. He started several Agriculture projects including value addition fro banana where he started a winery, turned his cattle farm into a banana plantation, leveled his home into party hosting gardens, and paid more visits to his home than he had ever done before. He also settled his family and reconciled with his wife.

“It was like he knew something was to happen to him, he organized himself in just one year and worked on his home, his compound and projects. Its like he had a vision of his death.” Mr Timothy Temiteho his paternal Uncle said.

Mr Mbaguta positioned himself at different positions in the ministry of finance and at his death was the assistant commissioner for microfinance in charge policy development at the Ministry of finance a position he held since 2006.

Born in 1967, Mr Mbaguta started work at the ministry of finance and economic planning in 1992 where he was enrolled as an economist in the aid management department. In 1997, he served at the aid data unit and was responsible for tracking external aid flows to Uganda from all bilateral donors. In 1998 he became responsible for Micro and small enterprise policy unit in charge financial service delivery and training.

Prior to enrollment into full service, Mr Mbaguta worked at the ministry of Agriculture as a research officer under project family life education in Agriculture extension where he carried out a baseline survey on effectiveness of Agriculture extension workers in Uganda. A research that brought up the National Agriculture advisory services (NAADS)in Uganda.

Regarded by colleagues as the father of Savings and credit cooperative societies (SACCOs), working as a senior economist in private sector development section of economic development policy and research department in the ministry of finance, he was charged with formulation of policies aimed at private sector development and capacity building which included formulation of regulatory framework for micro finance institutions, formulation of the first microfinance outreach plan in Uganda among others.

“Those of you enjoying benefits of SACCOs the man who natured the architecture of SACCOs is fallen here, he natured all SACCOs in Uganda. He has left when we needed him most. At the time the government started SACCOs at all constituencies and now at all parishes. He shall be dearly missed.” Mr Haruna Kasolo, the minister of state for microfinance said at the burial.

Mr Edward Muheirwe, a colleague at the Ministry said Mr Mbaguta was workaholic and dreamed of success of microfinance institutions every hour.

“He did everything he could to see the success of Microfinance institutions. While designing policies, reaching out to them and training leaders, he was always there. His life was next to work. It’s hard to count how many SACCOs depended on his knowledge or how many policies we have that are his personal initiative for development of SACCOs.” Mr Muheirwe said.

Mr Lance Kashugyera the Project manager of the Ifad funded project for Financial inclusion in rural areas (PROFIRA)also a close friend to Mr Mbaguta said they at times did the work beyond their speculated duties at the ministry in want for want of proper service delivery and development of the microfinance sector that at time, they bought a personal vehicle, used the ministry number plate on it but the vehicle was stolen by thieves that even up to now, not even their wives have been told where it went.

Indeed in his eulogy, the minister for Finance, Planning and economic development Mr Matia Kasaija recognized his services to the ministry.

“As a seasoned professional development economist and reformer of the Uganda’s Financial sector he spearheaded the design, implementation, and monitoring of various Financial sector programmes and legal frameworks.” Part of the condolence message read to mourners at his burial by Minister Kasolo read.

He identified the design and initial implementation of the parish development model, Formulation of regulations and operationalization of the tier 4 micro and money lenders act 2016 and relevant regulations and establishment of the Uganda Microfinance regulatory Authority, Implementation and monitoring of the Uganda Agriculture insurance scheme, Formulation of the National Financial inclusion Strategy among others.

Back at home, in Rukungiri district, he ensured the success of most SACCOs aiding in starting many.

The Rukungiri women MP Ms Medius Kaharata said he will be missed for his role in advising SACCOs and resuscitating those that would have died long ago. He initiated and developed the Nyarwanya SACCO, in 1996.

Mr Kasolo pledged to have his projects for value addition in Matooke supported by the microfinance support centre, an organisation Mr Mbaguta helped in establishing.

“We cannot lose twice, have lost Mbaguta but we must make sure that all his efforts continue to exist. We shall not wait for PDM, I have already instructed Microfinance support centre to work with the management of this project to ensure that they provide money to upgrade the project.” Mr Kasolo said.

At home, Mr Mbaguta was regarded as hero of the village, a sociable person who helped the community and wanted everyone succeed in life.

Mr Mubangizi Kapere one of the neighbors said he ensured that whatever project he thought about, he first told the neighbors before implementing it.

“He would first mobilize us to start a project he wanted before himself would start it. He recently mobilized us to start constructing a community primary school where he donated five classrooms. All his projects, they are residents who worked with him, he gave us money. He started Small SACCOs within us for all categories of people, we shall miss him.” Mr Mubangizi said.

Fr Jeremiah Atwijukire the parish priest Rwengiri Parish who presided over a mass for Mr Mbaguta’s final send off described the late as a development oriented person who supported the church in all projects.

14 of his many children Eulogized their father as a dedicated gentle man who loved his family, his job and development of his country beginning with his people at home. His wife Gloria described him as a husband who loved his children and cared for his family though he took his job to be first before his family.



