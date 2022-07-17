Here comes the slay farmer

Tell us about yourself...

My name is Sandra Nabasirye. I am commonly known as slay farmer, a name that was created by Alex, one of my brothers. He paid me a visit at the farm while I was starting out and asked to take my pictures on the farm. I had striking poses that looked like those of a slay queen. So he asked me why I chose to slay on a farm as he found my poses rather misplaced for a farm environment.

I am also commonly known as Mama Kachumbali given my love for vegetable salads.

What is your best day at the farm like?

I enjoy the harvesting stage each season since I get to benefit from my efforts. My clientele is usually aware of the produce and keeps checking in to pick up their orders. I enjoy the farm days when I have to put in the work.

What time do you wake up?

I wake up at 5am.

How do you prepare for your day?

I say a prayer , prepare my children for school, drop them off at 6.30am, then go to the garden.

What were you doing before farming?

I was a teacher. I am a graduate of Makerere University where I pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Education and I majored in History and Religious Education Studies.

Why did you opt for farming?

I did not find the income from teaching adequate and after attending a farmer’s expo, I picked interest in mainly growing tomatoes.

What was your first salary?

Shs 300,000.

What is your marketing experience?

I use aggressive social media presence, especially on facebook and YouTube. On these platforms, I use creativity in presentation and give my viewers and clients a suggestive imagination with how I display some of my produce such as eggplants and carrots.

I also handle door-to-door deliveries to clients in offices and homes using my truck to avoid perishables losing their shelf life before sell.

What has been your worst experience on the farm?

At the start of my projects, I was robbed of eight boxes of tomatoes and only made Shs300, 000 from the harvest.

This was a bad transaction in Kalerwe Market since I did not understand how to get the market.

I later learnt to create loyal clients and invite them to the farm to make their orders.

Also sourcing labour is stressful since most workers are unreliable and the rising cost of inputs. I resolved to do most of the work on the farm at certain stages and bring in some help during the most demanding stages during the different seasons.

What are your hobbies?

I love gardening (it is therapeutic). I love travelling and I am very adventurous, and I love watching rallies.

How many overalls do you have?

Four overalls.

Do you use gumboots?

Yes, I do.

how many pairs do you own?

I own two pairs.

Who was your first best friend?

I do not have a best friend, I have close friends - Joan Ayebazibwe and Joan Najjuma.

Do you go to hangouts?

No, I do not. But, I love taking trips and I was recently at the Indian Ocean in Mombasa.

What challenges do you face at work?

Unreliable farm labour; sometimes employees leave work incomplete at a critical time. and this disrupts the work process.

I was once was robbed of my first expensive inputs and sales harvests in Kalerwe Market.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

You are 100 per cent solely responsible for the choices you make in life!

Also, this world is not a factory of what we like, instead it is a factory of what it likes us to be.

What are some of your achievements?

I have got to experience life in a way that I am able to impact lives of young farmers by starting up their farms or guiding them with some training. I love inspiring many young farmers who appreciate my work.

Farming has also given me exposure. For instance, I participate in agri-business conferences or to offer financial literacy training for NSSF or media appearances such as on NTV’s Seeds of Gold.