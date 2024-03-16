Here is impatiently yours

Brethren, Easter draws nigh, and I begin to reflect on myself. I have one big sin to confess: impatience.

As I told someone recently, “Me, patience and suspense have a very tense relationship.” This is why I am anti-surprises, or long television series that don’t seem to have an end. Why go past Season 5? A good director should have managed to introduce the characters, put in enough plot twists and love triangles (why is no one ever part of a love pentagon by the way, just asking) and reach a resolution in 5 seasons of 10 episodes each, period!

I’ll give you another patience-draining example. You know those people who talk slowly, then want to tell you a long story about something interesting that happened? The only problem is they want to start from this point: “So I woke up that morning as usual and showered, then after breakfast…” oh dear me! How long will this take? Unfortunately, I happen to be married to such a person, and many are the times that a delightful five-hour tale has been cut short by me, glowering ferociously and saying “Can you please get to the point?” My days on this earth are numbered, and I sincerely don’t have the time to wait for the story to progress to lunchtime, and then afternoon, and then the Interesting Event after 30 minutes of storytelling.

Any time I find myself in the Central Business District, or should I call it the Chaos Business District, because after all it is just a concentration of all types of chaotic activity in the same place—I am reminded of my impatience. Have you ever tried to walk quickly and purposefully behind someone who’s ambling along as if they came there to have a good time? Nobody goes to the CBD to have a good time! It is the very antithesis of a good time! Why walk so slowly?!