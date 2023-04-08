Hidden advantages of marriage

Brethren, the Bible says that “He who finds a wife finds a good thing, and obtains favour from the Lord” and I daresay the reverse is also true.

Firstly, when you are married, there is always someone to blame. If you are late: “Ah, you know my husband, he spends 15 minutes just choosing one pair of shoes!”

If you don’t want to do something but don’t know how to say ‘No’: “Sorry, my wife will never agree to that.”

If someone eats your leftovers in the fridge (by the way please note that in the marriage vows you declared that all you own now belongs to your spouse too— leftovers included) you know who to throw an evil eye at.

As a single person living alone who can you blame? Your cat? Next door’s dog/aggressive cockroaches?

Second, there is always someone to help you find your lost things like glasses, keys, documents etc. As someone who is totally dependent on my glasses, I can testify to this benefit.

When I was single I spent innumerable hours looking for my glasses after my bath, because sadly, you can’t take a shower wearing your glasses.

Now that I am married, I have someone to call and help me locate them— a useful second pair of eyes. Together, we are able to figure out the workings of my mind when I tell myself that I am ‘putting it somewhere safe’ and then immediately develop a sort of localized amnesia.

Third, you gain an entire new set of belongings, oh goody! That means their car is now yours.

Same goes for their sunglasses. That cologne that you love so much is at your disposal too.

All their books are now yours to read and keep- ALL OF THEM! Oh the joy! However please note the fine print: that bunch of friends that you’ve always said ‘are heading nowhere’, well, they’re now yours to head nowhere with.

The ragged t-shirts he claims are all ‘sentimental’, electronic clutter like PlayStations, a million and one useless cables- yours for the taking! Brethren, marriage is a beautiful thing.