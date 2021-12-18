His eyes on charity prize

Vianey Sserubambula. PHOTO/FILE

By  Godfrey Lugaaju

What you need to know:

  • Up-close. Vianey Sserubambula, 27, suffered an illness that  affected his heart and gave  him a different perspective of life. He now teaches children and does  charity, writes Godfrey Lugaaju. 

Vianey Sserubambula describes himself as free spirited, funny, friendly, loving, playful, and selfless. He is also a charity ambassador, writer and founder of Prince V Charity initiative. He is commonly known by his nickname Prince V.

