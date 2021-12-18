His eyes on charity prize

Vianey Sserubambula describes himself as free spirited, funny, friendly, loving, playful, and selfless. He is also a charity ambassador, writer and founder of Prince V Charity initiative. He is commonly known by his nickname Prince V.

What do you do?

I am a teacher and I have many Cambridge training certificates for Science and Maths from Brookhouse International School Nairobi. This is how I started teaching primary mathematics of the Cambridge curriculum which has also given me recognition.

Why did you start charity?

Since childhood I have been mobilising my peers to visit Nsambya Babies Home because it was a walkable distance from our church.

However, I started Prince V Charity Initiative in December last year after suffering an illness (which affected my heart) for one year. This made me selfless.

Many admire my selflessness, but I always ask myself if they are ready to pay the price of transformation because it takes a lot of patience and God’s grace for someone to endure the kind of suffering I went through.

Who inspires you to do charity?

My mum, Ms Annette Mutesasira, is the most generous person I have ever seen.

I have also drawn my inspiration by reading about the greatest selfless people who have ever lived such as Mother Teresa, John D Rockefeller (American business magnate and philanthropist) and Helen Steiner Rice, an American writer of both inspirational and Christian poetry.

Tell us about your charity projects.

We provide scholastic materials, food, basic needs, and medication to less privileged children and those living with disabilities. We also build children’s talents through music and games. We also have a food project which is aimed at feeding starving children. This spreads as far as Karamoja.

How do you balance teaching and charity?

I am a good planner and I have a team of young people to whom I delegate duties and they execute in time, even in my absence.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I say a short prayer, kiss the crucifix and then I find my phone to check for messages.

What is the first thing you do when you get to work?

I write down three tasks of the day. And, I make sure that I complete my tasks before the day ends. I do not procrastinate.

First best friend …?

Stephen Mukisa was my childhood friend, we literally did everything together. However, I now have only close friends Danthan Mugabe, Ruth Neguse, Joseph Mubiru, Flavia Kasenge and Mai Nabukenya.

When was your first kiss?

Lol, I grew up a church boy and I do not remember kissing anyone.

First book you read?

Think Big by Ben Carson.

Your favourite book is…?

The Monk who Sold his Ferrari by Robin Sharma.

What do you like about your job?

I teach children and I am passionate about doing activities with them. It feels good to instruct and guide children.

Most memorable experience?

My first flight to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya. It was great to be lost in the sky, I remember asking for wine because I wanted to feel high in space.

What is your biggest regret so far?

I wish I had started my charity initiative when I was still a child.

Best advice you have ever received and from who?

My friend Flavia Kasenge, told me, “Always make an impact everywhere you go and make sure that your influence is felt.”

Your future in charity is…?

Inspiring as many young people as I can to become charity ambassadors and to build a children’s home.

Titbits

Your first crush was…? Veronica. Surprisingly when she wrote me a love note, I ran back home from church and I reported her to my sister Immaculate Nakalyango.

What is your favourite food and why? Fresh beans with any local food. I also love fruits because they are healthy.

What are your hobbies? Swimming, playing golf, badminton, boxing, going to the cinema and drinking coffee.