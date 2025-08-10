Holiday to remember: Why less TV could mean more joy

When I look at how we were brought up, I have to admire the simple days that we lived in. August holidays were for playing and staying with cousins and other relatives, harvesting maize, eating fruits, running wild and generally enjoying our childhood to the maximum. I remember (I fear those reading this will assume Father Abraham and I were classmates) the boredom of waiting for 3 O’ clock in the afternoon so that official television programming could begin.

Writing that makes me laugh out loud. What on earth did the television network staff do all day, with programmes only beginning at 3pm and ending promptly at 10pm? To be honest though, even with the banquet of options available now 24/7 like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Showmax, DSTv, blah blah blah, most of the offerings on television are so uninspiring, filthy and half-witted that I think we’d be better off living in the old 3pm to 10pm regime—with no streaming options.

We’d sleep earlier, read more and get outside more. Imagine a world where, instead of lounging in front of the TV after work like various forms of amoeba, we’d sit with our children and read to them, or listen to them reading to us. Imagine if the noise of those violent video games was forever silenced, and children had no option but to spend time with the rest of the family. Imagine if just a portion of our taxes was redirected towards building and stocking libraries and community centres in every neighbourhood.

Wouldn’t that be amazing? But this doesn’t have to remain in the world of imagination. This holiday, dear Mum, dear Dad, please buy your children storybooks. Read those storybooks with them. Turn off the TV and hide the remote, come back home in time for supper so that you can sit with the little ones and hear how they spent their day. Tell them some stories too about your childhood—real stories, that will help them get to know you a little better. Let’s turn off the TVs and make this the best holiday ever!