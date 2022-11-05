As someone who was born in land different from her motherland, one who has lived in five countries on three different continents, and one who holds a European passport without a drop of European blood in her veins, I am often asked where home is. My answer : “Home is where the heart is, and my heart is in Africa, Uganda is home.”

This is not an overstatement, the bond created between me and Uganda, during the two decades that I lived there, cannot be easily severed, nor can my love and affection be shaken because of any calamity or difficulty that took place during that time.

Prior to settling in Uganda, I lived a comfortable life in the Middle East and Europe. In Uganda I found myself in a different environment where I woke up every single day with a new challenge. Let us say the first was the genocide next door in Rwanda.

We were asked not go to Lake Victoria and not consume any fish because there were more than 10.000 massacred bodies washed down from the Kagera River to Lake Victoria. I was also saddened when I met some of the genocide survivors who fled into Uganda, some with horrific scars on their bodies and a traumatised mind.

In early 1990s, the infrastructure was still limited, Uganda Investment Authority had just started baby steps towards helping investors, and I can never forget how many storeys I walked up and down the Ministry of Finance during those years to obtain licences to start our business, yet this was a drop in the sea of other challenges.

There was also the fear of malaria , the mayhem caused by taxis and bodabodas and the huge potholed roads delayed my courage to finally drive on Kampala roads by two years. We lived on Kitante Road “now called Yusuf Lule rd” there was not a night that we did not hear screams from people being mugged on that road, and in June 2000 we were also robbed at gunpoint in our own home in the middle of the night. But then, there is something about Uganda that melts the heart with nostalgia, a phenomenon I have no explanation for. And it is not only me, most expatriates who live in Africa develop this relationship that is memorable.