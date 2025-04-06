How harrassment at work upset my health

By Brenda Kenyonyoozi





Growing up, we were told that hard work, good grades, and dedication lead to success. I believed it too- I excelled and gained admission to Makerere University on government scholarship before putting my best foot forward into work. Despite excelling at my job, I found myself trapped in a cycle of harassment—intimidating calls, threats by email and SMS, and accusations that I absconded from work when I took sick leave.

As a supervisor, my team’s mishap saw me at the receiving end of scathing blame. It was a toxic situation. While I went on questioning what made my abuser find me vulnerable to pick on, I sought to inquire from fellow women on their experience regarding harassment at work. Turns out I was not alone. Many women, like Rhona Musiime, have faced the same toxic reality.

"My first job was at a hotel as a receptionist," Musiime shares. "At first, I thought my supervisor was just strict, but soon, she was shouting at me, mocking me, belittling me every day."

The mistreatment did not stop there. “My supervisor always picked on me for the night shift, even when others were supposed to rotate.”

When Musiime reported the harassment, the retaliation was swift. “She froze me out completely. My colleagues stopped talking to me. It was like I had a disease.”

Tired of the abuse, Musiime walked away. “I’d rather be jobless than be bullied every day,” she says.

How many others are silently suffering? It’s time we talk about workplace harassment—and put an end to it.

Global issue

The International Labour Organisation’s convention 190 (ILO C190), an international treaty recognises the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment.‘Violence and harassment’ in the world of work, refers to a range of unacceptable behaviours and practices, or threats thereof, whether a single occurrence or repeated, that aim at, result in, or are likely to result in physical, psychological, sexual or economic harm, including gender-based violence.

Uganda ratified this landmark global treaty on August 7, 2023, making a commitment that violence and harassment in the world of work will not be tolerated in the country.

Despite this commitment, violence and harassment remain prevalent in workplaces in Uganda, with women and girls bearing the brunt of this negative phenomenon. In Uganda, we tend to pay more attention to sexual harassment; the unwelcome, unreasonable, and offensive conduct of a sexual nature, or other conduct based on sex, that affects the dignity of women and men and can include creating a hostile or intimidating work environment.

Doreen Sabuka, an advocate at Ssemengo and Company Advocates, with experience in employment law, highlights that harassment in the workplace can be categorised as sexual, psychological, emotional and economic.

‘’Sexual harassment is diverse, it can be through being asked for sexual favours in exchange for benefits such as promotion, sexual innuendo, which includes one making lewd comments on your body, and unwelcome inappropriate touches,’’ Sabuka explains.

Psychological harassment involves any actions that distort your mental health at work. This could include spreading malicious rumours aimed at disparaging an individual, consistently assigning one heavy workload which might include tasks outside one’s job description with tight deadlines, threats and intimidation which could be verbal, or through media like email or text messages.

Economic harassment might include summary dismissals without a proper hearing and regular extra uncompensated work hours.

Women against fellow women

When you hear "workplace harassment," do you picture a powerful man preying on female employees? Many do. But what if the bully is another woman? I was harassed by a female boss.

Ann Mbeiza, a gender specialist, attributes this to several issues, one of which is what she calls the scarcity mindset, explains why this happens: "In male-dominated spaces, opportunities for women feel scarce, leading to competition rather than solidarity," she says. Some women, anxious about their positions, harass those they see as threats.

In situations where women, like men, are socialised within cutthroat hierarchical power structures, where the end justifies the means virtues such as empathy are seen as weak attributes which one ought to discard if they are to make it to the top.

This mindset is especially strong in competitive fields. “In investment banking, people claw at each other to access top clients. Women quickly learn that empathy won’t get them far, and some adopt bullying as a survival tactic,” Mbeiza notes. This remains their go-to management style.

The gender specialist, says economic disparity also plays a role. Wealthier women often mistreat less privileged ones. A stark example is Justice Lydia Mugambe, a UN judge convicted of forcing a young woman into domestic work but preventing her from holding steady employment elsewhere.

Reporting harassment

Despite its prevalence, Sabuka says workplace harassment is rarely reported. One would wonder why victims of harassment shy away from speaking up or seeking help to confront this vice.

Sophie Kyagulanyi, a lawyer and governance expert, says women rarely speak up or seek legal redress for such issues because they have no confidence and trust in the systems in place.

‘’Many organisations have anti-harassment policies in place, which encourage victims to speak up through making a report to the human resource department. However, not many organisations implement these policies appropriately,” Kyagulanyi opines. She adds that women fear that speaking up will make them more vulnerable." Unfortunately, more often than not, when they speak up, they raise the bar on their vulnerability.

‘’Many organisations design these anti-harassment policies to tick a box, maybe to submit them to donors when making bids for funding. However, policies do not change culture; leadership does. If leaders do not implement the policies, by promptly investigating cases of harassment, the status quo will remain the same,’’ she explains.

Often, victims tend to think that they were mistreated because they deserve it.

‘’It is common for women to rationalise such abuse and blame themselves instead. For instance, when she submits a report late, and her supervisor shouts and belittles her in a staff meeting, the victim will rationalize this as a deserved consequence of her actions. That way, they will decide to keep quiet,’’ Kyagulanyi reveals.

Also, cultural norms frown upon assertive women who might want to challenge the status quo. This, Kyagulanyi says, comes from our upbringing as women, where we are cautioned against speaking up and being labelled ‘difficult’ when we do.

‘’In most of our cultures, women are taught to stay silent, hoping humility will end the abuse. But often, it only makes bullies bolder,’’ she adds.

What to do when harassed

If one is a victim of harassment in the workplace, Sabuka advises that they should speak up through the internal systems in the organisation.

‘’Read the anti-harassment policy in your organisation and follow the steps therein to make a complaint,’’ she advises. It helps one to document the issues, which will become evidence that will help them to make their case, when HR launches an investigation into the matter.

‘’The evidence could be intimidating text messages or emails which will help to corroborate your allegations,’’ she guides.

In cases where one makes a complaint, but the employer does not act, one needs to speak to an employment lawyer to get legal advice on how to proceed.

“Every worker has rights, one of which is the right to work under satisfactory, safe and healthy conditions. Failure of the employer to act when a harassment report is received makes the employer liable for failure to provide a safe and healthy working environment for the employee,’’ Sabuka shares.

The cost of harassment

Workplace harassment has long-term effects on victims’ mental, physical, and economic well-being. I suffered from insomnia, migraines, and high blood pressure. My doctor put me on medication and advised me to eliminate stress, but how do you do that when your livelihood is at stake? I dragged myself to work every day, because I still had contractual obligations to fulfil. I was exhausted and emotionally drained.

For Kyagulanyi, the toll was even heavier. “I suffered two miscarriages while working in a hostile environment. The constant anxiety, pressure, and fear affected my health in ways I never imagined,” she shares. She eventually quit to save herself, but not every woman has that option.

Many victims of workplace bullying develop severe anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Their confidence is shattered, making it difficult to perform or advance in their careers. Some struggle with imposter syndrome, questioning whether they were ever good enough or if the mistreatment was their fault.

Also, when women drop out of the workforce, they lose financial independence, and their families feel the impact. A household that once had two incomes may suddenly rely on one in the current tough economic times.

The ripple effects extend far beyond the individual. When talented women leave workplaces due to bullying, industries lose skilled professionals. Progress stalls. Organisations lose people who could help make them better.

Way forward

While we are making progress towards women empowerment, advocating for their rights including the right to be treated fairly without discrimination in the workplace and to have equal economic opportunities, we still have more to do.

As employers, there is need to walk the talk in protecting women against harassment and bullying within our organisations. It is one thing to have great policies and another to invoke protections therein to create a safe work environment for all, especially women.

Women’s rights start in our own backyards. Employers must enforce policies, not just draft them. Communities must stand up for mistreated women—whether they are office workers or domestic staff. And for those suffering in silence—speak up.