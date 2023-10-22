How KFM's Shs1m has re-ignited their dreams

Michael Arima was forced to drop out of school due to lack of fees after his parents divorced about five years ago. He has since then been struggling to make ends meet. Things changed, however when Arima heard about the 93.3 KFM “Make Me a Millionaire” promotion, that run in August.

Callers were asked to identify when the money song was played, who the artiste was, what time it played and during what show. Those who got it right stood a chance to win Shs20,000 or, opt for their names to be put in the weekly draw.

Hoping to stand a chance to return to school, Arima took up the challenge. He and three others of the many who went for the weekly draw each won Shs1 million. We sought them out and bring you their stories about life and aspirations. The four share a common goal to improve their lives.

Michael Arima: Hopes to upgrade from school dropout to engineer

When Arima’s parents divorced about five years ago, life got harder. He was forced to drop out of school due to lack of tuition and has been struggling to make ends meet. He currently lives with a relative in Luweero District.

When he heard his name announced as one of the millionaires on 93.3 KFM, he thought it was a prank call. Then, he received the confirmation message from D’Mighty Breakfast presenters, Brian Mulondo and Faiza. He says he was overjoyed and grateful for the opportunity.

“When they called me, I was in Luweero but we proceeded to do some farm work in Nakasongola. I continued working even after winning the money,” says Arima.

He explains that he made multiple attempts before his call went through. Like other participants, Arima was given an opportunity to walk away with Shs20,000 but instead, he chose to enter the Shs1million draw.

“When the promotion commenced, I kept trying from Monday until Thursday during Emeka’s show [K’Drive] when my call went through. My mind was divided but I had a conviction to enter the draw instead of taking the Shs20,000,” he explains.

He plans to resume his studies, thanks to the money he got.

“I want to study driving and mechanics and another option will come the following year. If nothing goes wrong, I will resume my studies next year because I was supposed to join A-Level [Senior Five] before I paused my studies. I also had a dream of pursuing Civil Engineering, but that will only come in future because of my current family situation. Things will not be easy for me,” he shares.

Estherliquor Marienyo: A young woman with a vision

Estherliquor Marienyo, 19, completed Senior Six last year and currently works as a supervisor of her family business, which deals in production of skincare products.

Marienyo participated in the promotion saying she wanted to boost her savings and invest in land, which she believes is profitable.

“I wanted something big and could not settle for Shs20,000. I had been saving some money because I used to get some from my parents [pocket money] when I was still in school. They used to give me a lot of money but I decided to save,” Marienyo says.

Estherliquor Marienyo. PHOTO/FRANK BAGUMA



“I told myself that if I win that one million, I would top up and do something that would multiply it,” Marienyo noted before revealing her plans to buy land.

“Buying land is not something that you can do within a few days, it necessitates procedures and we have followed some of them, such as surveying. I will get land which I can afford. Right now, I have about Shs18m, so I can buy land to carry out agriculture. I have not decided on what to do with it but we shall talk about it with my parents,” she adds.

Marienyo, who was supposed to join university this year paused her studies due to health complications. She hopes to resume once her situation stabilises.

“I was supposed to join university in August, but I was really sick and I could not manage school. I am taking medication,” she says.

When asked to narrate her moments after winning, she says, “When Brian and Faiza called me, I hid in my room when I was talking to you guys [presenters]. I was doing my things secretly, so they [family] did not know anything until I won. Even when I won, it was my uncle who called my mum and told her that I won Shs1m on radio. He had been listening to KFM in his car. I felt very happy and surprised,” Marienyo recounts.

John Bosco Olao: A security guard with a dream

John Bosco Olao, a security guard at Magnum Security Company Ltd hails from Lira District, but lives in Kampala where he works. He has never met his father and did not inherit any property (as is tradition). Because of that, Olao says he has been working hard to build his own wealth and secure his future. Thus, he participated in the promotion to try his luck and because he wants money.

“I joined the draw because Shs20,000 was not enough to solve my problems. I have two phones and when you called me with the good news, I was at work. I was extremely happy allo…” Olao says.

“I plan to buy land and build a house. If the plot is big enough, I will do some agriculture,” he reveals.

John Bosco Olao. PHOTO/FRANK BAGUMA

Olao, who pursued vocational studies after Senior Four, says he came to Kampala seeking employment opportunities last year.

“When I won the money, my friends were very happy and they told me it was my time. My wife was very happy too,” Olao adds.

Resty Namayanja: A stylist with a passion

Resty Namayanja is a mobile hairdresser in Kampala. She loves her job and enjoys making people look beautiful. Namayanja says she has always dreamt of owning a salon, but did not have enough capital to start one.

After my Senior Six, I studied my craft at Mumbejja Salon in Kabowa,” she says adding, “I live in Kabowa and I only move when I get a client through phone calls or WhatsApp. When Brian (Mulondo) called, I was just home, I was overjoyed.

“I called and took 20k on my first attempt. Then I called again and I was like let me join the Shs1m draw.” Namayanja, who is looking for a place to open a small salon, for the start was lucky to get through to the presenters, twice.

Radio host Brian Mulondo (L), KFM presenter Aggie Uwase, Safe Boda communications director Douglas Kikonyogo and NMG head of radio Joseph Beyanga (R) handover a cheque to Resty Namayanja (2R) at the Monitor Publications head offices in Kampala. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

“Salons do not bring a lot of stress and clients pay on spot. I want to open a big salon, offer pedicure and manicure in future. Besides women, I will also put a male and children’s section,” she adds.

Namayanja looks to take her business to the next level.

What the team leaders said ...

It was not only the winners who were excited. The organisers of the promotion which was sponsored by SafeBoda and SafeCar were happy to see the winners get their prizes. Joseph Beyanga, the head of radio at Nation Media Group-Uganda says, “As a radio station, we are humbled to add on to what they are looking to do. We are excited to know that we are helping to make our audience’s lives better.”

Douglas Kikonyogo, the communications officer at SafeBoda, notes that the winner’s achievements will inspire other youths to believe in themselves.