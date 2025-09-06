How teens can support growth in communities

Across communities, many teens are using creativity and innovation to support growth where they live. These young people are getting involved in projects such as crafting, recycling initiatives, awareness campaigns, and volunteer drives to spark meaningful change that can shape stronger, more resilient communities.

As plastic waste continues to pile up in the city, a group of young boys in Kagoma gathers daily at one of the local plastic collection stations. Instead of spending hours scrolling through TikTok, they dedicate part of their day to walking through theneighbouring villages, collecting plastic waste, and bringing it back to the station. They are later paid a small amount for each kilo collected.

Although this may seem like a simple chore, it is an initiative that not only helps keep their community clean, but also teaches responsibility, teamwork, and the value of turning waste into opportunity. Today, teens are recognised for their fresh ideas, energy, and creativity. When they engage in activities that promote the growth of their communities, whether through art, service, or innovation, these small contributions can accumulate into significant, lasting change that helps communities to thrive.

Creativity and innovation

As the new competence-based curriculum encourages learners to explore their talents, solve problems, and think critically, many teens are discovering different ways that creativity and innovation can shape both their personal growth and the communities around them. As such, during school projects, many are designing eco-friendly products, crafting handmade items, or creating awareness through art in form of murals, posters, and T-shirt designs with positive messages to inspire communities to act on issues like health, education, or climate change. These projects are allowing teens to experiment with new ideas, test solutions, and see the tangible impact of their efforts.

For instance, a group of students at Uganda Martyrs Secondary School, during a school project, gathered and transformed disposed glass bottles into decorative lighting fixtures, turning their creativity into a campaign that not only earns them income for some basic needs, but also promotes hygiene, environmental awareness, and sustainable practices in their neighborhoods.

Hands-on skills

In today’s competitive job market, obtaining hands-on skills is crucial as it gives teens an edge by preparing them to solve real-world problems, work effectively in teams, and adapt to new challenges. During a school project themed, “Skills for sustainability for youth,” a group of five girls at Scoris International School embarked on an initiative to support young mothers in Kibaati, who had given birth at a young age. Drawing on the skills they had learned at school, the girls taught the young mothers practical, income-generating abilities such as baking cakes and donuts and making liquid soap.

They also provided guidance on financial literacy, helping the young mothers market and sell their products effectively, an initiative that enabled them to earn a steady income and gain confidence in managing their livelihoods. Therefore, whether it is through ICT skills, crafting, innovation, or practical hands-on abilities, applying what you learn in school and in everyday life can solve real problems, support those in need, and inspire positive change around them.

Donations and fundraising

In a more interconnected community, sparing something for those in need or supporting local causes can go a long way in creating positive change. This can be done in the form of donations, such as money, clothes, food, or school supplies, as well as through fundraising activities for the sick or vulnerable. As teens, participating in projects like charity runs, cancer awareness campaigns, or school-organized fundraisers not only provides much-needed support but also teach you the value of empathy, social responsibility, and teamwork. Such gestures of empathy often create a sense of resilience among those who are struggling. For instance, children in refugee settlement camps benefit greatly from donations of school supplies, books, and clothing, creating hope, confidence, and a stronger sense of community despite the challenges they face.

Proper waste management

Teens can support growth in their communities through engaging in proper waste management initiatives. These can include organizing neighborhood clean-ups, recycling drives, or tree-planting activities, which are vital as they contribute to healthier and safer environments. For instance, while some schools and youth clubs have set up regular community cleaning days where students collect litter, separate recyclables, and ensure that waste is disposed of responsibly especially in markets, such initiatives not only beautify the area, but also instill a sense of responsibility, teamwork, and environmental stewardship among teens. Therefore, it is important to note that as communities benefit from cleaner streets, safer playgrounds, and reduced pollution, this not only improves the quality of life for residents, but also fosters a sense of pride, responsibility, and collaboration among young people who take part in these initiatives.

Understanding the overall impact

When teens show interest in initiatives that support the growth of their communities, they set an example for others. According to Alex Ssebufu, an educator, “Young people who actively engage in community projects not only contribute to immediate positive change but also inspire their peers to take responsibility and become proactive citizens.” Similarly, teens who participate in initiatives alongside older community members are often noticed and can access opportunities such as scholarships, mentorships, and leadership programs. While their effort not only benefits the communities in which they live, it also helps them create more meaningful connections. The ripple effect cultivates a lasting culture of both giving and growth.

Therefore, as a teen, you do not need to wait until adulthood to make an impact, rather, use the creativity in your hands and passion in your heart, to start shaping the future. Whether it is through crafting, volunteering, or raising awareness, always remember that your small efforts can become the seeds that grow into a stronger, better community.

Awareness campaigns

As a tool for teens to promote positive change, awareness campaigns can focus on health, environmental conservation, education, or social issues affecting their communities. For instance, students may create posters or upload social media content to encourage proper hygiene, reduce plastic use, or prevent the spread of diseases.

Such campaigns not only inform community members but also inspire action. They teach teens how to communicate effectively, organize events, and advocate for causes they care about. Over time, these efforts foster a culture of knowledge-sharing and active participation, empowering both teens and their communities to make informed decisions and adopt healthier, more sustainable lifestyles.



