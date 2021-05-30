How the Atims prolonged  their lives in retirement 

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

Having taught in Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga as a biology teacher for 20 years, in 1999, Margaret Mugeni Atim was transferred to Mary Hill SSS in Mbarara and promoted to deputy head teacher. In 2005, she was promoted to head teacher in the same school. While in the position, she started interacting with people entering the retirement age bracket.

The new position also came with numerous farewell parties for the staff who clocked retirement age. The irony though, was that after three or four years of the farewell party, the retirees died. It instilled in Atim a sense of fear that retirement, meant going closer to the grave. Her worries were not helped when her mandatory retirement age from public service arrived in 2014.

“I asked myself, why are people dying during retirement? Does retirement mean death? I went into the spiritual arena to find out what was happening. I picked interest and started reading on the internet and found out that even in Europe and US, it was the same thing. People were getting stroke,” she says.

Plans to retire

Fortunately, for her, before she started retirement, she was invited for a workshop for civil servants who were retiring. The topic was about managing retirement and it excited her because it opened her mind. She was told that in retirement, she could continue with her profession. She got in touch with a friend who was establishing a school.

She told him she would give him only three years of her time putting up the management and administrative structures. However, she did not know that this was not God’s plan for her. In June 2015, she was injured in an accident on Entebbe Road. She sustained a head injury that left a discharge on her brain for two months.

Following continued discomfort on her head for two months, she went to Nsambya Hospital for a check-up, where she was told she needed immediate surgery.

Dr Joel Wabwire made an incision and inserted tubes to remove blood that had pooled on the surface of her brain for two months.

Reflection

Margret thinks the bed rest was time for her to reflect on what happens to retired persons. In the first two months she spent in Kampala, family members within the city visited her occasionally. When Margret recovered, the doctors expected her to have lost her memory. Back home, she realised that loneliness can kill because it causes stress and depression which weakens the body’s immunity.

The situation is worsened by the loss of regular income. When Atim retired, government was not paying pension and she did not have regular income.

Investment

This is when she decided to experiment with herself. She decided to get something which generated daily income for survival and ventured into vegetable growing.

It was at this point when she appreciated the value of Shs1,000. She advises retirees never to bank on their children for financial support during retirement because they have their own financial obligations to handle. The daily income she got from the vegetables and selling water, sustained her and the husband. It gave them hope because it put food on the table and also helped them to sort out other financial obligations.

Older persons association

With that experience, Margaret and her husband Charles Atim, were motivated to form Life Ascending Uganda, an association that unites older persons. They were inspired by the fact that they were able to survive without the assistance of their children.

“Remember, your child will not be there every day, because they also have their own challenges. What can help elderly persons is daily income. Remember I worked for 35 years without struggling and I had no time to get entrepreneurship skills,” she told this newspaper.

She explained that the purpose of forming the association, was to help retirees appreciate that retirement is not a death sentence but a new phase of life which can be extended for another 30 years if they followed a few basic principles of life.

Charles Atim, who also taught in Kenya, explained that most of the retiring and retired persons today, are from a cohort of civil servants who worked in a civil service which barred civil servants from operating any other kind of business besides their jobs, therefore, they never had an opportunity to acquire entrepreneurial skills. “During our times, a teacher was purely a teacher. Within the standing orders, you were not supposed to have any other job.

Right from colonialism until recently, government jobs came with a fully furnished house and some had vehicles which gave you pseudo comfort and you were not advised that these are not your things,” he narrates.

However, to reverse that narrative, Life Ascending Uganda, is now encouraging its members, to develop entrepreneurship skills using the experiences they have gathered over the years, for daily sustenance.

Mr Atim says Life Ascending Uganda is built on basic principles of life, the first being stewardship. “Look after your own life. Do not wake up and go drinking and gambling. These will bring you more health and social complications which weaken your life. Imagine you are 60 years and you are still producing children,” he says.



Keeping healthy

The second principle is keeping healthy and physically fit. Mr Atim says one of the secrets to graceful ageing, is in the diet which entails eating food especially fruits and vegetables in their natural form the way the Primary Five Science teaches.

“A proper diet should be a natural diet. Try to eat less red meat and more of white meat, but very important is the vegetables, the greens.,” he notes.

Margaret says the third principal is encouraging elderly persons to align themselves to their ancestors and God. She says just like taxes, as they grow older, death draws nearer. This they do by encouraging the members to fit within the community to avoid loneliness.

Gone places

The Atims’ baby steps have taken them places. Being a family with a strong Catholic background, they sold the idea to the Church and it took it up. The Ministry of Public Service identified them and asked them to help with civil servants who are preparing to retire. During one of their mentoring sessions, they met a priest from Tanzania who advised them to formalise their project. The same priest approached the Catholic Church asking if they had an association of a similar nature.

This kicked off correspondences between Life Ascending Uganda and the priest, which landed the Atims an invitation for a conference for elderly persons in the Dominican Republic in November 2018. This is when it emerged that ageism is a global problem even among priests, elders in Germany, France, Canada and South America.

It resulted in Pope Francis convening the first ever international conference of elderly person in Rome in 2020 which the Atims attended despite the Covid-19 restrictions and facilitated by contributions from congregants who appreciate their ministry.

After the conference, Pope Francis commissioned them as the provincial leaders in Uganda. Upon their return from Rome last year, they set up an interim executive committee to spread the message to all corners of Uganda.