How to balance health insurance costs and the company’s budget

Health insurance is one of the key benefits provided by employers. It aids in staff attraction to your company, as well as retention. Through extended wellness programmes, the staff welfare is improved and profitability is boosted as staff are not on sick leave or lobbying for money to treat immediate dependants.

However, employers are currently faced with the ever-rising health insurance costs that are proving to be an increasing trend, with some receiving double-digit percentage increments in premiums annually.

Some are within the budget and others are utter price shocks. The biggest driver for the health insurance costs stems from the increased cost of treatment at the hospital i.e. costs, consultation fees, lab tests and drug prescriptions, professional fees for surgeries, new and advanced techniques in medicine and a notable element of Fraud.

Today’s employer needs to appreciate the impact of these current and future health insurance costs on the health insurance premium, as well as the company’s management costs/budget. How can the employer strike a balance?

Review the employee/ HR contracts and manual for staff onboarding.

Several existing organisations /company contracts simply state staff and say three to seven dependants. The allowed number of dependants eligible for health insurance must match the affordability of the company budget to avoid a situation where the money is not enough due to high numbers and increased costs due to the policy.

Additionally, the employer should champion fraud detection by requesting for respective documents to ensure only eligible members are put on the medical insurance cover. These include, birth/marriage certificates.

Use of expert knowledge from a qualified broker/ agent to provide product knowledge.

Intermediaries provide vast knowledge of market insights, good negotiation skills and provide you with a wider variety of options to choose from based on your budget.

Monitoring the utilisation reports from the insurance company

This will support in identification of possible abuse or collective action for preventive care. Staff ought to be sensitised about the status of usage as key stakeholders in the process.

An informed staff will use the health insurance cover responsibly with the end in mind, point out any cases of fraud at the hospitals like double billing, repeated visits. Today’s employer needs to conduct such regular service meetings with the insurance provider.

Embrace the cost share option when the budgets are a bit tight.

Several issuance claims happen due to the client’s perception of the insurance card as opposed to when they are paying cash. A co-pay has proven to shape behaviour and prevent any form of misuse. Companies with a co-pay option have shown to historically perform better than those without co-pay. This can keep the premiums in a manageable range.

Analyse the staff dynamics

If you are a company with a big number of short-term employees with high attrition rate, consider short term cover with possible extension. You may consider fund management or procuring inpatient-only covers. Inpatient only covers are more affordable compared to full package insurance. Optimise your cover to eliminate aspects of the insurance that are not used by your team, scrap them from the package and enjoy some discounts on premium while focusing on good coverage for the core benefits.

Conclusion

An employer who champions proactive management of employee health benefits should be an active participant in designing the cover, negotiating premiums and creating avenues to ensure a cost-friendly and sustainable health insurance policy. By implementing these strategies, companies can balance health insurance costs with their budget, ensuring their employees receive the coverage they need while maintaining a healthy bottom line.

The writer, Joan Nankya, is the Head of Medical Business, ICEA LION General Insurance (U) Ltd.