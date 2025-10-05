How to deal with your lazy children





Last school holiday had me clash with one of my sons. He is an adolescent, and if you know anything about that age group, you probably know that they can be lazy. He could drink from a cup but leave it unwashed, sleep in a messy room, and walk past a dirty floor without touching the mop. For a parent like me, strict on cleanliness, it was maddening.

But is it really laziness? Experts say not always. Many teens avoid chores for reasons deeper than meets the eye. For some, it is perfectionism: the fear of doing a task “wrong” and facing criticism. Others feel overwhelmed, “clean your room” sounds like a mountain, so they give up before starting. A lack of appreciation also kills motivation; if their efforts are only met with “you missed a spot,” why bother?

Chores can also become a battlefield. Refusing to help may be a teenager’s way of asserting independence. And when chores feel too advanced or are handed out inconsistently, they only breed frustration.

Parents sometimes make things worse by stepping in and doing it themselves, teaching children that stalling works.

The way chores are framed matters, too. If they are used as punishment, children learn to resent them. Without routines, chores feel like random interruptions rather than part of daily life.

And if children do not see the point, why tidy a room that looks “fine” to them, they will struggle to care. Add in the lure of TikTok and video games, and housework does not stand a chance.

So before branding your child “lazy,” ask what is really going on. Often, their reluctance is less about work ethic and more about structure, motivation, or how chores are introduced.

With patience, consistency, and explanation, chores can shift from punishment to participation, and that messy bedroom may just get a broom after all.

Here are strategies you could deploy:

Set your clear expectations

Teenagers thrive when they know exactly what is expected of them.

“It should not be hard for a 13-year-old to lay his bed in the morning,” I reminded my son. He may rebel, but he knows my expectations and they ring in his mind every time.

Building for them routines

Children learn best through predictable patterns. Martha, a mother of five, explained her approach: “I divide the work according to age. As they grow older, the roles interchange. All of them are hardworking, though some are more efficient than others, and that is okay.” Routines make chores part of daily life rather than random interruptions.

Reinforce effort, not perfection

Praise matters. Appreciating the attempt, not just the spotless outcome, encourages children to keep trying. Labels such as “lazy” crush confidence, while recognition builds it.

Be the model

Children watch more than they listen. A parent who tackles chores with diligence sets the standard. Doing the hard jobs yourself from time to time shows that you are not above the work you assign.

Equip and empower

You cannot expect dishes washed without soap, or a floor mopped without a bucket. Providing the tools, and showing how to use them, removes excuses and builds competence.

Simplify for them big tasks

“Clean your room” can sound like climbing a mountain. Breaking chores into steps, open the windows, fold the curtains, sweep, then mop, makes the process less intimidating and more achievable.

Tap into the children’s interests

Children excel when their passions are respected. If your daughter loves music, let her put on a playlist while cleaning. If your son dislikes cooking, do not force it as his main responsibility, find what he does well and allow him to shine there.

Limit screen time

No competitor is fiercer than a smartphone or television. Without boundaries, screens will always win over chores. Wise parents curb passive screen time and open doors to active, creative pursuits.

Teach planning and goal-setting

A simple to-do list can teach a child the power of priorities. Learning to order tasks and manage time is a life skill that reaches beyond housework.

Stay consistent with consequences

Children test boundaries. When they fail to meet expectations, consequences must be calm and predictable. Sometimes, natural outcomes are the best teachers, a missed homework deadline leading to a poor grade speaks louder than a lecture.

Ultimately, a child who is lazy or unmotivated may be due to several issues.

By shifting our perspective from one of frustration to one of empathy, we can better understand the underlying challenges our children face.