How to discuss reproductive health matters with children

Jim is a good friend of mine. We are about the same age, though he married earlier. His children are older than mine. They are adolescents. He wants to guide his children about reproductive health issues but does know how, so he solicited my help, “Michael, would you kindly talk to my 15-year-old son Gavin about that subject. I can’t bring myself to talk to him about it. Its awkward.”

He said with a shyness not typical of his bold self. Jim is not alone. I have met some parents who cannot have that conversation with their children, let alone start it. It is as if they are hiding something “bad” from their children. The traditional African parent would rather talk about anything else but not “that” subject.

And if they are to, they will do it indirectly using symbols, euphemisms, proverbs, folktales, songs, and rituals to pass on the knowledge because many fear to say the wrong thing, worry about encouraging curiosity, or simply don’t know where to begin. But silence leaves children vulnerable to confusion, misinformation, and risky choices. As parents, we must rise above cultural silence and personal awkwardness for the sake of our children’s safety, dignity, and future. It is super important—and it doesn’t have to be a “one big talk” kind of thing. Here’s a helpful, age-appropriate approach parents can use to make it more natural and less intimidating:

1. Start early and communicate to them age-appropriately For toddlers and preschoolers, you may not can use real names for body parts but can communicate them in acceptable language. You can also talk to them about consent in simple ways (For example., “You do not have to hug anyone if you do not want to”). For children of elementary age, you could introduce basic concepts such as where babies come from, privacy, and healthy relationships. Keep it honest and straightforward. For tweens, you can begin discussing with them puberty, changing bodies, and emotional changes. Answer their questions openly—even the weird ones. For teens, go deeper into topics like sex, contraception, consent, emotions, peer pressure, and internet safety (porn, sexting, etc.). Keep at the back of your mind age-appropriateness and decency being careful not to inflame their passions.

2. Make it a series of talks, not one BIG "talk" Normalise the topic by making it a part of everyday conversation rather than a sit-down lecture. Use teachable moments—TV shows, news stories, or questions they ask—to open up discussion. Julie, a mother of four who has used this approach with her four daughters shares, “We talk about it in the most casual way like when we are cooking or gardening or walking together. When I do it this way I feel no pressure to answer their curiosities but answers come naturally to me because I am relaxed and so they are. When they ask questions that I feel are difficult to explain, I ask for more time to consult with their father and sometimes we both meet with them and talk about them. Even with challenges, open and honest conversations at home lay the strongest foundation for confidence, responsibility, and healthy relationships.”

3.Use clear, honest language In many African societies, the responsibility of sex education fell to specific relatives, especially aunts (senga in some Ugandan cultures) and uncles. These relatives would mentor young people, especially as they approached puberty or marriage. They would teach everything from hygiene and puberty to sexual pleasure and how to treat a partner respectfully. But now this has changed with so many things changing. The uncles and aunties are no longer present to pass on this knowledge. Parents such as Jim have been confronted with the reality that they need to address the subject with their children. The beginning point can be to determine not to use vague answers. If a child asks, “What’s sex?” and you panic and say, “It’s something grownups do when they are in love,” it can confuse them or lead to misinformation later. You want to provide clear answers.





4. Encourage them to ask questions—and don’t freak out when they ask hard questions Dr Tereza Nyapendi, a medical doctor at the Aids information Center in Kisenyi and who interacts with many young people about the subject of reproductive health, suggests, “Even if the questions surprise you, stay calm and do not show panic. If you do not know the answer, it is okay to say, “That is a good question. Let me think about it and get back to you”rather than giving them an easy, wrong, and convenient answer that they will believe until they discover the truth themselves ( and they will sooner rather than later) and dismiss you as a lair.” In some cases first ask them what they know so you can build on that by correcting or confirming it). You will be surprised that they may know so much beyond their age especially with the internet. It is, therefore, important that you as a parent also read and familiarise yourself with the subject.

5. Talk about values and emotions, not just mechanics of it Yes, explain how things work biologically, but also talk about love, respect, boundaries, and responsibility. Children need to understand the emotional aspects, too. It is important that they understand the whole picture and not some part of it (just as it always wrongly portrayed in movies and social media) because sex is not just mechanical but spiritual, emotional and physical too. The Rev Peter Twesigye of Nsambya Full Gospel Church, opines “1 Corinthians 6:16 says “Do you not know that he who unites himself with a prostitute is one with her in body? For it is said, “The two will become one flesh.” You can easily tell here that Paul does not mean that two people who have had intimacy will be moving around in one body (or “flesh” as he calls it) rather he is referencing a spiritual body not the physical one.”

6. Leave the door open for questions If you are the kind of parent who hates your children to ask you questions, you will indirectly be opening the door for them to find someone to ask those questions and who knows the answers they will get? So, be the parent that they can approach and interact with. Let them know they can always come to you with questions or concerns, and you will not judge or punish them for being curious. The benefits of talking with them far outweighs the discomfort you feel. Your children deserve your guidance not your fear and their future is too important to leave to a random teacher out there.

7. Learn from the experiences of other parents None of us has a manual on how parents should approach this subject with their children but we can learn from the experiences of others. They may communicate information through books, podcasts, YouTube channels, blogs, social media and a myriad of many other ways. Your part is to learn. In this information age, there is no excuse for ignorance. So, go get some learning. In conclusion, no one knows your children well (I assume). You can borrow some of the ways suggested here but tailor it to fit your situation with your children.

