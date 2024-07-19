How to execute the monotone trend

I do not know what resolutions you made for yourself at the start of the year, but a style revamp is one of the greatest resolutions to jot down. And, if you did think ahead and had this as one of your goals for this year, then this is definitely for you.

A style revamp typically involves a significant change in how you dress, and today’s fashion recommendation is one of the ways you can achieve that. Wearing a singular hue from head to toe is what I would describe as power dressing; a sure way to get noticed when you step out.

Whether you are dressing for work, an event, or something relaxed and casual, opting for this styling trick will work wonders each time. With just a few tweaks and changes, this could very well be the beginning of your journey into the monotone lifestyle. Here’s how you can navigate your way around this.



1. Create variation with the shades

Keep in mind that you are trying to pull off a single colour for your look. To avoid this going horribly wrong, begin by choosing your pieces in different shades of the same colour. If you are aiming for an all-black look, for instance, you can create variation with the tones of black on each piece.

This adds balance and depth to your outfit. Pair your black suit with a shirt or top in a slightly different shade of black and add accessories and details in varying tones. This approach gives your attire a sophisticated look while maintaining the singular colour palette you were aiming for from the start.

2. Switch it up with your accessories

You can also create distinction in your look by changing up your accessories like shoes and belts, wearing them in contrasting shades. Just because you are aiming for a full-on green look doesn’t mean your shoes and other accessories should be the same exact shade.

Remember, the goal is to dress to impress, not to look like you dressed for the circus. A contrasting accessory can break the monotony and add an interesting focal point to your outfit.

3. Pay attention to fabric and texture

Different fabrics and textures can add dimension to your monochrome look. Mixing materials such as silk, wool, leather, and cotton in the same colour can create a visually appealing ensemble. For example, pairing a silk top with a wool pair of pants in the same hue can make your outfit more dynamic and engaging.

4. Confidence is key