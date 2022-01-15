How to live this year with God

As 2022 unfolds, we do well to thank God for it by dedicating it to him and by willfully and actively being part of it.

Time is known to be the most influential factor in this world. Our life is measured in terms of time. We are successful in life only when we make the best use of time, in the company of God (see Psalm 139:16, John 9:4).

“When the time came to completion, God sent His Son, born of a woman,” (Galatians 4:4). When Jesus, the God-man, participated in earthly life for 33 years, he became the focal point of the world and biblical history.

Since then, time is reckoned according to him; hence, “Before Christ” (BC) and “In the year of Our Lord” (Anno Domini- AD). In union with Jesus we can make the best use of time.

Jesus focused on that appointed time when he would be crucified for the salvation of the world, in fulfillment of all the messianic prophecies. He called it “my hour”. It occurred at 3 pm on Good Friday (Mark 15:25).

Following Psalm 90:12, the Church regards time as gifted by God. Everyday has been scheduled to bring him glory. This is expressed in the liturgical/church calendar.

Sunday

Sunday, the first day of the week, is the new Lord’s Day, when Jesus rose from the dead (Revelation 21:5). We offer God our praise, adoration, and thanksgiving.

On Monday we remember the holy angels. Each of us powerfully is protected one (Exodus 23:20).

Tuesday

This day is allocated to the holy apostles. Jesus founded the Church on the authority and teaching of the 12 Apostles; he made the Church apostolic (Matthew 16:18).

Wednesday

This day is dedicated to St. Joseph; the earthly father of Jesus. He continues his fatherly guardianship over the Church.

Thursday

Jesus instituted the most holy Eucharist on a Thursday. We remember this greatest of sacraments by Eucharistic adoration on Thursdays.

Friday

Jesus was crucified on a Friday. Fridays are days of penance and sacrifice.

Saturday

Saturdays are dedicated to Mary. On Holy Saturday, when everyone else had abandoned Christ in the tomb, she was faithful to him, confidently waiting for his resurrection on Sunday.

And the months

The month of January is dedicated to the Holy Name of Jesus. Jesus is the only name given among men by which we must be saved (Acts 4:12).

February is dedicated to the Holy Family of Nazareth. The family is the foundational unit of both society and the Church. In the family, we learn the meaning of love, obedience, and true fatherhood and motherhood (Luke 2:51).

March is dedicated to St. Joseph. He is the icon of God the Father: silent but active and perfectly providing for the needs of all.

April is dedicated to the Holy Eucharist. The Church believes in the real real presence of Jesus in the sacrament of the Eucharist. In May, the Church remembers Mary the beautiful mother of Jesus, who is the life of the world.

June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus; the revelation of God’s immense love and mercy for sinners.

July is dedicated to the precious Blood of Jesus. Jesus reconciled “to himself all things, whether on earth or in heaven, making peace by the blood of his cross” (Colossians 1:20).

August is dedicated to the motherly and immaculate heart of Mary. It is full of love and mercy for her children.

September is dedicated to the sorrows of Mary. She bears the sufferings of her divine Son in her heart (Luke 2:35).

October is dedicated to the rosary. It is one of the most powerful spiritual weapons the Church possesses (Ephesians 6:14).

November is dedicated to the praying for the suffering souls in purgatory. They are members of the Church- the communion of the saints.

In December we meditate on the spiritual spousal relationship between the Holy Spirit and Mary, through which the world received a Saviour.

One may go to daily Mass, follow the liturgy of hours, annual retreat, among other devotions, approved by the Church. The motto of St Benedict: “pray and work”, proposes a God-centred life.