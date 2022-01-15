How to live this year with God

Your prayer life gets better when you  connect others to God. PHOTO/NET

KATENDE-Wynand-web-671x403

By  Msgr John Wynand Katende

What you need to know:

  • Devoutness. You could maximise your time with God in the week and know what each month symbolises as Msgr John Wynand Katende writes.

As 2022 unfolds, we do well to thank God for it by dedicating it to him and by willfully and actively being part of it. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.