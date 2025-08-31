How to make this holiday productive for your children

My children are back home for the holiday. I know parents who are stressed by this reality. One of them is Caroline, my friend. “Feeding them is trouble enough. My sons eat too much! The food you plan for a week; they will eat in two days! Then there is an issue with how to occupy them. You just don’t know what to do with me besides paying for their TV subscription.” Carolyn is not alone in this dilemma. Many parents, especially mothers, according to research from the US, find the season stressful.

Parents point to several aspects of the holiday season that are very likely to cause them stress, including extra shopping/holiday tasks (31 percent), keeping family members healthy (30 percent), household finances (29 percent), planning for family gatherings (23 percent), making special holiday meals (22 percent), and criticism from family members about holiday plans (14 percent). More than one-third of parents (37 percent) feel relieved when their child goes back to school after the holidays. Parents, however, can make the holiday season both fun and productive for their children by blending relaxation, learning, and creativity. Here's a practical breakdown of how to do that:

1. Set goals without pressure:

During holiday time, there is ample time to have a family goal-setting session. Such a thing sounds foreign to us, but it is doable. Talk to your children about what each child wants to achieve during the holidays — learning something new, finishing a book, or improving a skill. This way, you keep them focused on a purpose or goal. But remember to keep it light-hearted: the focus is on growth, not performance.

2. Keep minds active with fun learning:

Some schools have beginning-of-term exams. Remember not to overindulge your children in only fun activities, but use this time to keep their minds focused on academics. Use things like:

Reading Challenge: Pick a holiday-themed book or series.

Educational games & Apps: Choose fun ones, but enhance math, language, or logic.

Science or DIY kits: Fun experiments or building projects help develop problem-solving and curiosity.

3. Teach life skills:

You don’t have to wait for Nabagereka's Ekissakati in January to have your child learn a life skill, but you can use the holiday to teach them things that don’t get covered in school such as cooking and baking, money management, budgeting, organising, and decluttering. Some of these activities might as well end up being their professions in future, who knows? The point is that help them appreciate life outside their academic skills. And from the look of things, the world has shifted to embrace new ways of survival.

4. Encourage creativity:

Many children in urban settings no longer use their hands for anything except to eat. The holiday season can help you put their hands to work in making stuff such as crafts, ornaments, decorations, or cards. They can also tell stories, journal their days, and write their memories. They can also participate in music or dance, learn a song, or choreograph a dance routine as a family. Through these activities, they are being creative and exploring their abilities. Brenda, a housewife explains: “In holiday time, it is when I dedicate time to see my daughter learn a music instrument. I take her to Kampala Music School for lessons. And for the last two years, she has learned how to play a guitar. Not yet there in terms of excellence but she will if she keeps trying. At least she has a skill she is developing and I am happy for her.”

5. Balance with rest & reflection:

The holiday is meant to be a time for rest for your children. Respect that. Teach them the value of rest — it’s part of being productive. Let them play or watch a movie or two. Take them out for a dinner or something. Let them be children. Allan, a banker, explains:“Personally, I don’t demand anything of my children. When it is holiday time, it is holiday. It is time for them to kick up their legs and relax. Just as I don’t like my leave days interrupted with any sort of office work, I don’t want to interrupt my children’s holiday. But on the flip side of it, just as they rest during the holidays, I demand that they read all they have to during the school time. It is a compromise we have come to agree on over the years.”

6. Get involved in service:

Volunteer together at an orphanage or community event. Personally, as a Rotarian, I will be taking my children to the Rotary Cancer Run, where we are fundraising to build the Rotary Cancer Center at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala. You might not do the cancer run but you might be passionate about something in your community. Take your children along and serve the community. This will instil in them a sense of empathy, responsibility, and gratitude for other people than themselves.

7. Structure their holiday time:

Children work well in structured routines. It is important, therefore, that as a parent, you create a flexible daily or weekly schedule with blocks for children’s free play, reading or learning, outdoor time, creative projects, and family activities. Stella Mbabazi, a family therapist and counsellor, advises: “If you have been an absentee parent, the holiday season is the time to get involved with your children. In agreement with them (depending on their age), together you can structure their holiday to be productive for them and less stressful for you.

For my children, we have a duty rota where each child is responsible for a particular task every day. And in that, we factor in breaks so they rest. Even when they don’t do as required, I tend to relax on them and enjoy a few luxuries. It is a holiday, so it’s a time for them to unwind.” In conclusion, this holiday season doesn’t have to cause you stress with your children if you set goals with them, keep their minds with fun learning activities, teach them life lessons, encourage them to be creative, balance their rest and reflection, involve them in service, and structure their holiday time.

