How to manage workload without burning out

Shadia, a senior three student at a high school in Kampala, is a day scholar juggling a packed schedule. She attends morning preps, spends her day in classes, and then returns home to help her guardian feed the chickens before tackling her homework. For many students like Shadia, the struggle to balance schoolwork, projects, household chores, and personal time can feel overwhelming thus leading to developing burnout. Evelyn Nanjonjo, a health expert, explains that the constant juggling can lead to physical and mental exhaustion if not managed properly.

She notes: “It is crucial for learners to learn to plan their time effectively to prevent burnout and maintain both their health and academic performance.” Burnout can be referred to as a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress, overwork, or overwhelming responsibilities. Beyond tiredness, students who often experience burnout may feel constantly drained, lose motivation, struggle to focus, and even develop anxiety or irritability. In severe cases, burnout can affect sleep, appetite, and overall health, making it harder to perform academically or handle everyday tasks.

However, there are several strategies that learners can adopt to manage their workload effectively.

Task planning

Task planning, also known as time management, is an essential practical strategy. It involves the process of organising ones’ responsibilities such as schoolwork, projects and chores into a structured plan. It requires prioritising tasks based on urgency and importance or breaking larger assignments into smaller manageable steps. It is thus important to note that without planning, tasks can tend to pile up, creating stress and confusion. Lawrence Ssemaganda, an educator says: “When you plan your time effectively, it helps you stay focused, meet deadlines, and avoid last-minute cramming, which is a common cause of burnout.”

As the world evolves, teens have moved beyond traditional strategies like timetables and are now exploring more modern and personalised approaches such as to-do lists, digital planners, time-blocking apps, and reminder systems. These tools help learners track assignments, prioritise tasks, and manage deadlines more efficiently. Other approaches can include breaking larger projects into smaller steps, setting clear goals, and regularly reviewing progress, students to stay organised and focused. This modern task planning also encourages flexibility, allowing teens to adjust schedules as needed while maintaining balance between schoolwork and personal responsibilities.

Consider having regular breaks

Although often overlooked by students focused on completing multiple tasks, breaks and rest are crucial components of effective workload management. For instance, while taking breaks involves stepping away from schoolwork or chores for short periods to recharge the mind and body, on the other hand, rest requires one to ensure they have adequate sleep and downtime. Nanyonjo cautions: “Continuous studying or working without pauses can lead to fatigue, reduced concentration, and increased stress, which can quickly lead to burnout.”

In essence, scheduling short, structured breaks such as stretching, taking a walk, or engaging in light recreational activities or even doing something you love like singing, art, or crafting can help refresh the brain, improve focus, and maintain energy levels for the tasks ahead. Additionally, adequate sleep is also crucial as it allows the body and mind to recover, something that enhances memory retention, and supports overall mental and physical well-being.

Therefore, as students adapt to modern learning environments, many are incorporating personalised approaches to rest. These include setting alarms for break times, using apps that prompt relaxation or stretching, and establishing consistent sleep schedules.

Delegation and support

Attempting to handle every responsibility alone can be overwhelming and often leads to unnecessary stress. However, students who delegate some of their tasks to others and seek support from peers or elders often make their workload lighter. For instance in the school setting, group discussions and peer study sessions allow students to share knowledge, making it easier to understand difficult topics and complete assignments on time. Similarly, Shadia shares that as a day scholar, when she is having a lot of homework, she asks her cousin to help with simple chores so as to finish her assignments early. This not only helps her beat deadlines but also reduces the pressure that comes with trying to do everything at once.

Nanjonjo observes: “Students should not feel guilty for asking for help. Sharing responsibilities allows them to focus on high-priority tasks, reduces stress, and ensures work is completed efficiently without overwhelming themselves.” Today, learners are building a balanced system that not only prevents burnout but also strengthens teamwork, responsibility, and resilience by supporting each other through collaboration on apps, sharing notes online, and forming virtual study groups.

Healthy routines

Maintaining healthy routines is another important way students can manage their workload without burning out. This involves engaging in simple habits like eating balanced meals, exercising regularly, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep to keep the body energised for daily demands. Today, many teens are also embracing modern health routines such as using fitness or meditation apps, joining step-count challenges, tracking their sleep with gadgets, or practicing digital detox breaks to rest their minds. These routines not only improve focus and productivity but also help learners build resilience, ensuring they stay refreshed and better prepared to handle academic and personal responsibilities.

Limit multitasking

While many students believe they can handle several tasks at once, research shows that multitasking often reduces efficiency and increases mistakes. Limiting multitasking means focusing on one activity at a time, whether it is completing homework, revising for a test, or accomplishing a project. When attention is divided, tasks usually take longer and the quality of work declines, which can add to stress and eventually lead to burnout. Ssemaganda advises: “Concentrating on one task at a time allows them to complete it faster and with better results. It also reduces the mental strain that comes with constantly shifting between activities.”

Beyond these approaches, teens can also benefit from practicing mindfulness to manage stress, setting realistic goals to avoid overwhelming themselves, and creating designated study spaces that minimise distractions. Similarly, staying connected to supportive peers, joining extracurricular activities that encourage relaxation can also boost mental well-being. It is also vital to learn to say “no” to unnecessary commitments and also celebrate (be happy for) small achievements as this will keep teens motivated and maintain a healthy balance between academics and personal life.



