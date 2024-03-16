How to relate to God with pure hearts

“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.”- Ezekiel 36:26.

Muslims and Christians are concurrently engaged with the spiritual seasons of Ramadan and Lent, respectively. They are responding to God’s call, to return to Him, through prayer, fasting and almsgiving. Since this exercise by the two religions is about renewing and transforming humanity, shouldn’t we wish that it be the norm, even beyond the seasons?

The spiritual heart is central to matters of faith and spiritual exercises. It is the centre of our thinking, feeling, and doing. It is the symbol for devoted Love. The heart is the “umbilical cord”, connecting us to God and to other people. If our spiritual heart dies, our relationship dies. “The good person out of the good treasure of his heart produces good.” (Luke 6:45).

God wants to relate to people with a pure heart (Matthew 5:8). We describe people as having a “change of heart” when they stop behaving in one way and start following a different path. The pure spiritual heart longs to live devoted to God, by keeping His rule. It does not merely take advantage of divine providence.

Relating to God and others

Since the enlightenment and argumentative reformation, however, we have situated our relating to God and to others from the head, instead of experiencing them in the heart. This development, engenders religious rationalism, Deism and Atheism. Religious rationalists use reason to decide what religious ideas they choose to accept or not. Deism is oriented toward scientific fact and natural observation, rather than scripture. Atheism is lack of belief in God.

Though intellectual comprehension is necessary, without our hearts fully embracing the knowledge of Christ, we remain detached and uncommitted to His lordship over our lives. That is how many people mistake lip service and church attendance as leading to salvation.

“Our problem today is that we have allowed the internal to become lost in the external,” laments Martin Luther King Jr.

Every sin is in some way a breaking of the first commandment: “You shall have no other gods before me”. Comfort, approval, control, power, body/sex, money/wealth, gadgets, cars, are some of the source idols of the human heart that eclipse the true God in our hearts.

Ephesians 4:17–19 also describes the human heart as deceitful above all things, and desperately sick/wicked.

“From within the man, from his heart, come evil thoughts, promiscuity, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit, licentiousness, envy, blasphemy, arrogance and folly.”- Matthew 15:19.

Human diagnosis

God is truly the only One who can know us and make a true diagnosis of the human heart.

“For the Lord sees not as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” (1 Samuel 16:7). He uses a spiritual stethoscope, not a calculator. After establishing the sorry state of the human heart, God does not offer remedy by merely repairing, but by replacing it with a new one; His own divine Heart. The prophet Ezekiel gives us a picture of this spiritual heart transplant.

Some of the spiritual characteristics of the godly heart are: generosity, morality, renunciation, wisdom, energy, patience, truthfulness, determination, loving-kindness, and calmness/composure.

“Just as water mirrors your face, so your face mirrors your heart.” (Proverbs 27:19).