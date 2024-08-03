How to stay sane this holiday

Dear parents, guardians, aunties and uncles,

The long-awaited August holiday is here. Long days of fun and play for the young ones and for us, even longer days of work and childminding. As your fellow parent, here are a few pearls of wisdom from me to you on how to survive—perhaps even

enjoy!—this holiday month.

Tip 1: You are not a referee So Susan told her brother that he smells, or little Jayden and James got into a fistfight over whose turn it was to ride the bike; too bad. You only intervene when there’s blood, ok? Otherwise you’ll spend your entire month jogging from one fight to the next (not bad if you want to lose weight, but terrible for your blood pressure).

Tip 2: Mandatory quiet time. If the children are with you at home, mandatory quiet time is a good way to preserve your sanity. They can read, write something (this is important, some of our children can barely scratch out their names thanks to the use of gadgets), or just lie under a tree and think about their future. Otherwise the screaming and shouting that you hear in the house all day long may start to echo in your head even when you’re asleep...

Tip 3: Everyone cooks. If you really love yourself, teach your children how to cook. Allow them to burn the food, undercook it, overcook it, over spice it, under-season it... it doesn’t matter. What you will have at the end of the month (apart from an upset stomach, ha ha ha!) is people who can turn raw ingredients into an edible meal, however undelightful it may be.

Tip 4: Work knows no gender Where is it is written that only boys should wash cars, or that the kitchen is for females only? If that boy you are shooing away from

the kitchen stays single his whole life, what will he eat—his hands?! Let your boys mop the floor. Teach your girls how to drive, change a tire and a lightbulb, they will thank you for it when they’re older.