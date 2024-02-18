How we shall spend our Lent season

Robinah Nalwoga, Statistician: “I believe that people are free to fast and observe Lent if they are led by the Holy Spirit,” Nalwoga says adding that: “Fasting or abstaining should not be a tradition for Lent where someone does it to tick a box and when the season ends one returns to their old ways.”

Nalwoga says it is important to live a lifestyle of repentance reflecting on the price Jesus Christ paid for us on the cross.

“Lent is a season of reflection on the finished work of Jesus, His death, crucifixion and resurrection that gives us hope to a free abundant life,” she observes.

She adds that Lent is a constant reflection for the believers as one works on one’s personal life and tunes towards God letting go of anything that does not glorify God.

Joel Omusugu, Assistant inspector of police: “I am going to observe a period of fasting, repentance, moderation, self-denial and spiritual discipline,”Omusugu says.

He adds that he is going to set aside time for reflection on Jesus Christ to consider His suffering and sacrifice, life, death, burial and resurrection.

“I am going to cut off all social media communication channels and spend longer hours reading the Bible together with my wife Isabella and praying together as a family,” he explains.

Omusugu explains that he is going to visit his brothers, sisters and share bread and words of encouragement with them.

“I am going to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with them,” he notes.

Joan Aleni Uhuru, Student at Law Development Centre: “I hold lent close to my heart. I have watched my mum literally fast for all those days. «Prayer is a way of life and that is the only way you can succeed, this means fasting and saying my rosary more often, attending mass as much as I can,,” she says.

“I do the 3am prayers and I work around things.”

Gracious Nabakka, Journalist at UBC:

“Iwill seek the Lord in prayer and read more of sacred scriptures such as the Psalms. Even then, I will practice self-control through fasting.”

Sostine Niwagaba, Nurse: “I need to increase the time I spend in prayer in order to overcome temptation. In the Roman Catholic Church, we are told to do charity during this period to help people feel valued,” he says.

Niwagaba says he has to go for Penance during the Lent period so that by the end of the season, he will be purer than before.

He explains that during Lent he is not supposed to eat meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays.

“The Israelites were told to share during the exodus. I intend to share the little I have with the needy,” he notes, adding that he is going to avoid quarreling during this holy period.

Rev Gideon Muhima Mwesigwa Mwesh, Captain: Rev Mwesigwa says Lent is a season of contemplation of thinking deeply and calling himself to the place of prayer and searching Bible scriptures.

“I have been praying and studying the scriptures but this time it will be in view of repentance a deep search of what God wants to do and change in my life as I move forward in serving Him,” he adds.

“This period of fasting should be an opportunity for us to lay aside everything that has easily consumed our attention so that we can spend time in the presence of God,” the Rev Mwesigwa notes.

Julius Ozie, Believer: “It is my prayer that in this Lent period, I increase the number of times I pray in a day,” he says.

Ozie adds that he intends to observe fasting during this period. He explains that he loves pork so much but for these 40 days he will abstain from it.

“I intend to do charity and it is my prayer that God helps me get what to offer to my best friend, a refugee from Rwanda who is in Nakivaale camp,” he notes.

Innocent Ayebazibwe, secretary of ethics and integrity at parliament: “I intend to spend my Lent by getting much deeper in prayer and reading the word of God,” Ayebazibwe says. He will be waking up very early to pray and sharing the word of God with others.

“There is another altar of St Andrew’s Church Bukoto that I join early along with my workplace morning altar every weekday,” he says.

He adds that this period is for seeking the power and strength of God.

“We are encouraged to give and extend a helping hand to the less fortunate that lack the daily necessities such as food and visiting the sick in hospital,” Ayebazibwe notes.