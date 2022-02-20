Hum Kay uses music to worship, entertain and inspire

Hum Kay's turning point was at Busoga College Mwiri where he got born again in 1992. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Humphrey Kiingi, aka, Hum Kay, a gospel artiste and lecturer, talks to Edgar R. Batte about his music beginnings and what he is up to.

He loves and thinks musically.  Hum Kay, born Humphrey Kiingi, is one person who hears and translates things into music. In the middle of a conversation, Hum Kay would rather sing than say something. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.