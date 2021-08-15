I arm wrestled a boy, and won - Nabunjo

By Isaac Ssejjombwe More by this Author

When did you decide to go for artiste management?

That was around 2016. I started by managing my sister Sandra Suubi but I had no clue of what I was doing but I had the passion and desire to learn. I believe in being the best and setting the trend in whatever I choose to do. What really helped me was my background in PR and marketing. So I capitalised on that with my first client and the rest started to fall into place. I was still employed when I started to work with Suubi but I honestly can’t explain what prompted me into artiste management. It could be fate.



What were you doing before going into artiste management?

I worked with different organisations before I joined the entertainment industry in different capacities, Barclays Bank as a sales person, AAR Health Care as a clinic administrator, Kampala Hospital as public relations officer, and I was the operations manager for Pebbu and helped set up its operations in the country.

Who are some of the artistes you have managed?

Besides Sandra Suubi, I’m also working with Xenson and Kenneth Mugabi at the moment.

What exactly do you do as their manager?

Many things, but the core is planning, setting goals and strategies for the success of their careers and implementing the goals we have set and ensure we achieve them. Think of management like running a full company and you have different sectors to lead.

What challenges have you faced during this pandemic?

Most of the income generating avenues were closed. The bookings have reduced, and the business side of events is just terrible. However, on the bright side, I have been able to achieve some of the things I desired to see when I joined the entertainment industry and that is structuring and streamlining of the industry. I started the music business series which is aimed at creating a central place with information about the music industry in Uganda.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I pray. I have to give thanks to God for what he has done for me.

What is the first thing you do when you get to work?

My work literally starts from home. See my life. I always check my diary and check what I have on my schedule and dive right into it.

Earliest childhood memory?

I never enjoyed playing with dolls but would always play with guns made out banana fibre and war games with our neighbours who were boys and my brother; and I arm wrestled a boy in my primary and I won, it was such a good feeling for all the girls and the boys felt let down by their colleagues.

First best friend?

My first best friend was Maria Kabakyenza. It was the first time in my life I had a female friend and that was in S.1 at St. Peters Nsambya.

First kiss?

This one I will not tell you in person, not in a national paper.

First book you read?

I remember it was Rupunzel.

First job?

I was an executive secretary at Kiyindi telecom.

First salary?

I was earning Shs300,000.

What did you use your first salary for?

I bought Bibles for Sunday school children at St Stevens Church Lukuli.

Current job?

I am the CEO of Karizm Limited and Gallery Manager at Xenson Art Space.

What do you like about your job?

It gives me an opportunity to create the changes that I want to see in the industry and also open doors for others.

Most memorable experience?

When my brother gifted me a lighting rosary, though we are not Catholics. I truly loved how that rosary would glow in the dark. It is something I still treasure today.

Biggest regret in life?

I remember in high school, our teacher lost a child towards our final exams in Senior Six. So he couldn’t teach us for the remaining time; and we had to share notes with other students. I decided not to be part of the group because it was for booking. And guess what, I didn’t perform well in that paper and it was due to my pride. I learnt never to be proud and not take anything for granted.

Best advice you have received?

“Even this will pass” It is about always remembering that good times and bad times will always pass. This advice was given to me by my aunt, the late Sarah Nabunjo. She gave me her name.

First crush?

Umh, some mixed race young boy who used to be our neighbour.

What is the worst and best part of your work?

Best Part - It is a whole new vibe and experience every single day.

Worst part - It does get lonely and it is very demanding and mentally draining.

Favorite food ?

It does keep changing, but these three are constant, Chicken, pork and ice cream

What are your hobbies?

Watching movies, reading fiction books, travelling, and dancing.