I found my father 21 years after he left me

While different families are stuck in rows about their children’s DNA, others have children wondering who their parents are. Some have never met their mother or father. Recently, I caught myself listening to a friend who had just found her father and process of introduction and reconciliation. She is yet to find her footing and this triggered something: my personal story.

‘I was eight years old when I started to wonder if my father would ever come back. I was young and did not know who to talk to about it, because my mother seemed to say nothing about it.

I dreamt of a day when daddy would show up either at school or at home to say, ‘Phionah, here I am. How is school, how did you perform how are you feeling?’ That did not happen.

For as long as I can remember the last time I saw my daddy was 21 years ago. He came home at round 8pm. I was in Primary Three at St Agnes Girls’ Boarding Primary School, Naggalama. That night, my mother was preparing me for school which would resume the following morning.

On seeing my father I knew my saviour had arrived, I knew this was the time to ask him for the school requirements that mother had not provided. I remember him asking for a pen and a piece of paper, to note down the text books they had requested for at school. I smiled from ear to ear because within me, I knew daddy would never fail me. And I thought that for the first time no pupil would make fun of me simply because my mother could not afford buying me at least one story book or rather a better suitcase.

A journey of no return

After an hour of promising me heaven on earth, my father bade me farewell. He promised to return as soon as possible. Little did I know that he was going on a journey of no return.

This was the last time I saw and heard from him (not that he had died, but he chose to close doors on me). I waited for the text and story books in vain, and before I knew it, I was in Primary Seven. However, I still held on to the hope that he would one day come back. I was wrong; I think my education meant nothing to him.

Time passed with no hope and slowly I learnt to live without him. Without any sibling, my mother was my only shoulder. And, her conversations were always about her stall in Owino, and the bills she had to pay since she was the sole breadwinner.

I spent much of my time at school and the only time I was home, my mother would leave at 5am only to return at 8pm tired. I do not remember any day I ever sat down with my mother and held a conversation concerning my life. For her, it was more of the don’ts than the dos. She always reminded me of how much she had sacrificed for me and how I should not turn out to be a disappointment. At times asking how much father had offered for my fees and other needs.

Out of frustration at one point, I told her of how she had never loved me, but instead loved my late brother. I regretted why I had said it because I saw my mother break down, I tried to apologise, but at that moment it was to no yield. I had no one to hear me out and such was my life. No brother, no father yet mother was too distant at that time. This bore me into an introvert.

Too many questions

Every time I saw my friends’ fathers participate in the different school events such as on sports days, I would feel broken since I had no one to represent mine. But then his absence became a scar I learnt to live with. I accepted that he is not there and I found peace in that.

There was a time I told some of my friends my daddy had passed on. Physically he was not dead, but deep inside me he was long dead. I had many unanswered questions I had to live with.

I did not know that my father had another family but mum kept saying ‘your father has failed to cater for your tuition but pays for your other siblings and rumour has it that two of his children are at Kyambogo College School and Kyambogo University.’

Earlier, while in Senior Four, she gave me a paper with a telephone number on it. When I asked whose it was, she told me ‘it’s your half brother’s contact, the one at university. It was given to me by one of your paternal uncles’. I asked her of what help it was to me?

She did not answer back, but kept the paper. During my Senior Six vacation she again handed me the same paper. This time around I did not reject it, but I did not call him immediately.

However, in 2012 when I was joining university, I called him and he shared our father’s contact.

To my surprise when I called him, before he could hear me out his first question was, Wafumbirwa? (Did you get married?) This saw the walls of my interior crumble the more because my intention of calling was to ask if he would contribute to some of my tuition. I ran short of words and turned off my phone.

Trying to mend fences

After that phone call I decided to again go silent, for a couple of years, that even when he called I would hardly respond. The only time I tried to respond, his other wife asked who I was. In shock I did not respond because I had nothing to say. I was speechless, and she just said to me that she was also my “mother”.

This raised more questions within me, but then in 2017 I called my father again requesting to meet him in person so we could talk. He did not buy the idea claiming he had a busy schedule, and would let me know when we would meet and talk. The calendar was too long. My mother kept promising to take me to meet him when the right time came. I decided to keep to myself as the bitterness within took course.

Face to face

When I realised that father was playing hard to get and my mother was not ready to take me where he was. I prayed for and mustered the courage and determination to look for him. All I needed was to spew my bittereness towards something else and go like prodigal son when time came.

Time came I spoke to my spiritual director who advised me to go and look for my father. In January this year, I reached out to my half-brother requesting for leads to where our father was. My half-brother also reached out to our niece who he said was closer to our father, to come along with us.

Off we went

On February 17, at 8am we embarked on our journey to Kagulu, Buyende District where our father relocated to. Meanwhile I had asked my brother not to tell him that we were on our way to his home.

En route to the place, on a journey that lasted more than four hours, our niece revealed that she asked father to wait for her at one of the community schools. That is about two kilometres away from home.

Since she wanted to talk to him about something personal, while on our way it was a cocktail of emotions. And the most difficult part was: did he abandon me and I did not know if I still wanted him in my life or not.

I kept thinking of what his reaction would be upon seeing me and his response to the many questions that kept ringing in my head for the past 21 years since that night.

At the time of our arrival he was already at the school and the fact that I had known him before I could easily recognise him.

I knelt down and greeted him and he asked my half brother if I was a daughter-in-law. He got back in the moment and welcomed me as he apologised for having failed to come back to me. My eyes were welling up and my nose running. I sobbed quietly but asked him: ‘when was the last time you saw me?’

My father went speechless for a minute. He asked us to go to his home but I did not feel comfortable, thus we stayed at the community school.

He stammered and quickly switched the conversation instead saying, if I had not yet got an education, he was now more than willing to sell off part of his land to enroll me for a short course or rather start up a business for me.

Nassanga (R) with some of her friends at work. Photo | Courtesy.

I declined the offer and did not tell him that my mother had seen me through school. After hours on end of talking, I beseeched him to never disclose our meeting to my mother. After all, I had not told her that I was going to meet him. ( Just like he was not expecting me that day).

Peace in my heart

On departure, I asked him for a blessing. We might not have such a close relationship, but my heart is at peace. We have since communicated twice. He called me two weeks after to find out if I had arrived home safely. I, too have called him once to know how he is doing.

To the fathers, as children we are just products of circumstances, I think we should never be involved in what might have transpired between you and our mothers.

My lesson

For one reason or another, I fear those close to me walking away. For as long as I remember, each time someone I thought was a friend walked out on me, it would leave me so empty. Sometimes I find myself apologising not because I am in the wrong, but I feel it is the only way to keep those I love.’

Counsellor says

Milly Nassolo Kikomeko, a counsellor, says every child should have a chance to be raised and nurtured by both parents.

“I grew up without a father but along the way, my mother’s relatives played a father figure in my life. I still wish my father was present for me to understand more things as regards to my husband at the moment so I have to learn the hard way,” Nassolo says.

Each parent has a quality they add to a child. Men give them leadership skills (I am not saying women do not have such skills) and women play a role of shaping character among children. They teach them hard work and emotions such as love.

“It is at times spiritual. There is something that is in a mother and a father that a child is supposed to get. The problem may come after they miss out on that spiritual nurturing and guidance they are supposed to get from both parents,” she says.

She adds that when a girl child grows up with a father figure, they tend to notice things they need to look out for when creating families and relationships of their own.

She can easily identify when her man is treating her right or not, or different from what a man should(not) be. This may not necessarily be copying and pasting the real form of the girl’s father into her man, but there are basic things they can pick up for a healthy relationship.

Most times, girls who grew up with just their mothers have a problem with receiving leadership and submitting to men because all they saw was their mothers fending for them.

“We already know the power of being a woman. This births the sense of ‘I can do it myself even without a man’ which makes it easy for a woman who grew up with a single mother to give up easily on relationships.

Sometimes, however, it is a matter of choice, regardless of how one grew up.