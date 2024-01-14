I go wherever business is, says Francis Muwonge

Francis Muwonge, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Rotana Records, is always driven by circumstances. This does not allow him to sit at one job with the prospect of doing other businesses that would bring in more.

This may have come about when his father passed on, and he was forced to fend for his siblings. In his Senior Six vacation, Muwonge had resigned his fate to run his late father’s confectionery, which he had left for teaching. From his father, he had learnt early that teaching was okay, but one needed a side hustle to survive due to its payment structure.

He had come top of his class and his former teacher came to convince him to go to university, since he had a golden chance.

Hustling in Kampala

From Masaka Secondary School in 1998, Muwonge aced a scholarship for a Bachelor of Science in Statistics, Mathematics and Psychology at Makerere University.

Muwonge says he found out that the scholarship he had received only catered for tuition. He needed to survive outside the university.

He was retained in the Institution of Statistics and Applied Economics (Makerere University) as a teaching assistant, before other opportunities came calling.

It was not long before Muwonge was offered a job at Bank of Uganda, and had a position in the army. Calculating his chances of doing side businesses, he dropped the job offers and stuck to teaching, which would allow him to pursue entrepreneurial choices.

One of the places he started teaching at was Makerere University School of Public Health. Here, he taught in the department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics and later at the International Health Sciences University, (now Clarke International University) as a guest lecturer. He taught Statistics and Mathematics, Biostatistics, Research methods Psychology and Monitor Planning.

Enterprising

While teaching, in 2001, Muwonge bought his first car, a Subaru for personal use. He took care of it like he would a baby. This attracted university goers who wanted rides in the car for weekend getaways and events.

He would collect more than Shs300, 000 every time they took the car for a day or more.

“A month later, I realised that this could be a full-blown business. I had developed a safari business idea. I talked to the dealer who had sold me my car about my business idea. He was to provide me a few cars and I would pay in installments,” Muwonge says.

The dealer obliged and asked him to open an account for him where he would deposit money every day.

Muwonge followed his business instinct. He then started selling clothes to students and those in the vicinities.

This whole time, Muwonge was still teaching. He taught at International University of East Africa, Uganda Christian University, Kyambogo University and the Soroti School of Nursing.

Into music

After years of doing business here and there, Muwonge decided to join the music industry.

“I had studied the challenges and knew I was ready for it. Also, I focused on upcoming artistes since most of them do not have the money needed to produce their songs in one go,” he says.

He felt like their talent was underutilised and needed to be their platform. The artistes come in with the money they have at the moment and pay in installments until the dues are complete.

In his Katanga residence, Muwonge birthed Rotana Records and later Hi5 Radio, an online entity.

Before that, he had a room of gym equipment where people would work out from but when the music took over, he transformed it into his office when he is working on his computer, and also a waiting area for artistes.

Francis Muwonge (R) and the producer at the studio. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

Because the studio takes in only a few at a time, many artistes find themselves waiting for their turn. Instead of being idle, they can be working out as their turn in the studio comes.

Others say

Branton Muyingo, the producer at Rotana records, says working with Muwonge has been like working with a friend.

“We are like buddies and he does not act like a boss around emloyees. Away from music, I get to also work with him in some other companies,” he says.

Muyingo adds that the studio receives up to 80 people in a busy week.

Two cents

He believes that with the government’s help. The youth can be emancipated and be able to harness their talents, what many have not done because they lack start-up.

He encourages the youth who have plans of starting business to always have self-determination and a clear mindset on what they want to start and how to handle it.