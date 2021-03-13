I had to make 1,000 chapattis 

By Roland D. Nasasira More by this Author

Upclose. Levi Mateeka is the assistant food and beverages manager at Latitude Zero Hotel in Makindye, Kampala. While working at Collin Hotel in Mukono, he was asked to make 1,000 chapattis for concert attendees. Roland D. Nasasira talked to him.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

I pray and prepare for work.

First thing you do when you get to work?

I say a short prayer in my office and write my to-do list of that particular day. I also walk around the hotel to find out what is required—needs to be restocked.

What was your first job?

I worked as a waiter at Collins Hotel.

What was your first salary?

Shs150,000.

What is your current job?

I am the assistant food and beverages manager at Latitude Zero Hotel in Makindye.

What do you like about your job?

Interacting with many different people. I also like working as a team with my subordinates.

What do you dislike about it?

I dislike how bosses treat their junior staff.

Also, it is hard to take public holidays off because it is a busy time and we always have many clients.

What else do you do besides your job?

I am a farmer. I do piggery, poultry and I grow vegetables. I like counselling people, especially my peers and visiting people and praying for and with them.



What is the best advice you have ever received?

A friend told me you can make it. Trust in God, be strong and remain focused.



What was your first disappointment?

When I could not pursue the Law course at university because I could not afford the tuition. Yet, growing up, I wanted to be a lawyer.

What is your most memorable experience?

They are quite many but the most outstanding memory is when I was tasked to bake chapatti for 1,000 people alone when I was a trainee at Collin Hotel, Mukono.



Did you make them?

Yes, I had to.

How long did it take you to make them?

I started at 6am and finished at 10pm.

What’s the worst moment in life?

I was accused of stealing Shs180,000 by a bar customer yet I had given her the money and she knew where it was. The security team took me for a thief.

Quick notes...

Hobbies...

I like playing and watching football. (I am a Manchester United supporter).

And, touring new places.

My dream is to own a nice resort and garden of international standard.

I also believe I will be a great servant of God.