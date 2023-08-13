I left her with my children for three months during lockdown

Henry and Florence met late 2018 at Muto Complex in Masaka City where she runs a beauty salon.

“I used to do all my computer work near her salon so we often met and greeted each other. In 2019, we started meeting in special places as close friends though I had not yet proposed to her,” he says.

“In 2020, during the first Covid-19 lockdown, I decided to go to my home village in Kikoma, Ssembabule District and left Florence with my two children for a period of three months since I had no one to leave them with. The love and care she gave to my children was enough to show that she was the best person I was looking for.”

Getting closer

“I started getting very close to Florence to make sure that no man takes her away from me. I bought her gifts until I decided to officially propose and marry her,” he says.

To Florence, Henry was very patient, hardworking and God fearing and above all, she saw a husband in him before he had chosen her.

On June 24, 2023, Henry was introduced to Florence’s parents at their home in Lubaga-Kampala.

“We were highly welcomed and respected by her parents,” he says.

Misunderstandings

Before the wedding, Henry says, he asked Florence to convert from the Catholic religion and to Anglican faith but this did not go well with her.

“She started avoiding me and we started arguing about it. She never wanted at any time to leave her religion until I involved some people to convince her,” he says.

Henry Myres Kagolo and Florence Nabakooza exchanged vows at St Paul’s Cathedral Kako COU on July 1, 2023. Photos | Courtesy

As for Florence, she decided to change to Anglican because she wanted unity in her family since all the children would belong to the Anglican Church.

“I made a decision three months prior to the wedding day and my delay to convert did not affect our wedding in any way,” she said.

Marriage

On July 1 2023, the couple exchanged vows at St Paul’s Cathedral Kako and later hosted over 1,000 guests at Kikoma Church of Uganda playground in Ssembabule District.

The wedding preparations were hectic because whenever they met in the village, something would happen in the neighbourhood, so they decided to withdraw the meetings and proposed to have them in Masaka.

Disappointment

Florence explains that she got scared that her husband might not turn up for their wedding because he failed to manage time.

“He was supposed to arrive at church at 7:30am but he came past 9am. However, I felt happy when he showed up,” said Florence.

Henry says that some of his best friends disappointed him for not turning up at his wedding and this left many questions in his mind.

Best moment:

Florence’s best moment was putting on a ring because she had promised her parents that she would make them happy when she introduces to them the man of her life.

To Henry, he was happy to see NUP deputy spokesperson Waiswa Mufumbiro and President Museveni’s brother Aine Godfrey Sodo at their wedding reception in Kikoma- Ssembabule.

“I felt very happy when they honored my invitation”.

The budget:

The budget was Shs32 million and this was raised through meetings held with friends and relatives. As a couple, they had half of the budget because we had prepared ourselves well.

Advice:

We advise those planning to wed that they should always first love the person they are going to spend the rest of their lives with .