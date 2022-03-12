I preferred fashion to engineering - Rosy Alyn

Tell us about yourself?

I am a mother and fashion entrepreneur.

Where did your passion for fashion come from?

I am a software engineer but I love style. Even then, my mother was a seamstress and when she passed on, I felt the urge to carry on her legacy. I also wanted to be my own boss.

Did your late mum have a hand in this career path?

Yes, I learnt the basics from her but I upgraded my skills and knowledge from Nilayi University in Malaysia.

For how long have you been in fashion?

Since 2011 to date.

It has been 10 years since you started doing this kind of business. What have you achieved so far?

A lot. I will be celebrating my 10 years milestone in the fashion industry on March 20. It comes along celebrating my best clients, partners, friends, workers and how far Alyn Rosy has reached in this industry.

How do you plan to celebrate this?

Through a showcase of my great couture fashion garments to the world.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up…?

I used to pray for a new day and check on my phone before but now it is coupled with motherly or wifely duties.

What is the first thing you do when you get to work…?

I check my daily orders to be executed, then check my emails and calendar for any upcoming events and I check public holidays so that I plan for my showcases.

Your fondest childhood memory…

I used to fear my shadow because I had been told it could slap me.

Who was your first best friend?

My dad. I cannot even explain the kind of relationship we had.

What was your first kiss like?

I was in Senior Four if memory serves me right, but I was naïve about the whole experience.

The first book you read was…?

Gulliver’s Travel by Jonathan Swift. A parody of the then popular travel narrative combining adventure with savage satire, mocking English customs and the politics of the day.

Your first job was…

I was a photo editor and photographer at Photoshop on Kampala Road.

First salary was...

Shs300,000.

What did you do with your money?

I was not fully paid and did not mind since I enjoyed what I was doing and believed being around would get me various networks.

What did you use your salary for?

I used to save the little I got to save enough to buy a laptop worth Shs1.1m by that time and it felt like I had wings.

I had bought it to help me with my course units at university but then someone stole it from me.

Current job...

I run Alyn Rosy Couture, a fashion house which creates stunning fashion for men and women.

What do you like about your work?

I do it out of passion. It gives me peace and I love it. I do something that gives my clients and I, satisfaction.

Most memorable experience…

The day my dad walked me down the aisle. It felt like a dream come true.

Biggest regret is…?

I always regret having not met my husband Nis Denis earlier in my career. But then I am sure God’s timing is perfect.