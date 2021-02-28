I saved my twin from repeating class 

By Phoebe Masongole More by this Author

Twins. Hamuza Wamono and Ibrahim Magomu are both co-founders at RCI consultants. Hamuza is a commissioner of local government public accounts committee in Mbale city while Ibrahim is a research manager at Bugisu NGO forum, the two are only identified distinguished by their height. They shared with Phoebe Masongole about their life.

IBRAHIM

How would you describe Hamuza?

Hamuza is my twin and friend. He is intelligent, kind, respectful and all around., a nice guy.

Were you close when younger?

Yes, we went to the same schools and shared almost everything including a bed.

Describe the last thing you did with your twin brother?

Recently, we embarked on training the political contestants and most people were proud of us.

Did you have a favourite game when you were children?

Yes, FIFA video games where he was my opponent. Besides, we used to play football in the evenings.

Do you ever feel like you are incomplete without the other?

Yes, I got a job in Kampala in 2012. When I got there, I developed stress just because I felt there was someone I was missing whenever I thought about him. I quit the job and returned to Mbale and I became fine.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

When we were young, we used to argue a lot during video games and we fought and our parents often intervened.

If you got a call that your brother was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

None instead I would ask myself how it happened and the next step would be me running there to confirm if it was true.

In which area are you completely alike and in which one are you different?

We like conducting research, and support the same team. However, we are different in love matters because he is married and I am still single. This has caused many to ask why I am not yet there.

Nicknames you have for each other?

I call him Cesc because he is a fan of Cesc Fàbregas a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder for Ligue 1 club Monaco.

What can you do that your brother cannot?

I go casual at the weekends and he cannot just because he is used to formal wear. Also, I can swim and he cannot.

Who do you think is your parent’s favourite?

Both of us because we are treated equally even if mum and dad want to talk to us we should all be there.

Favourite childhood memory…?

When our great grandmother wanted to beat one of us but because she could not distinguish between us, she left us.

What things are you both bad at?

Clubbing and boozing, we have never tried to do any of the above even under peer pressure.

What are you good at that people don’t know?

Humanitarian work; helping vulnerable communities.

What habits does your brother have that you would change if you could?

Reading too much. Being a researcher he can stop to read a poster several times.

Hamuza

How would you describe Ibrahim?

He is my identical twin and friend. He is jolly , reliable and everything about him is just perfect.

Were you close when younger?

Yes, we attended the same primary school and stayed together until we decided to live independently. However, we cannot go a day without seeing each other.

Describe the last thing you did with your twin?

Training political aspirants in Mbale. We were training them on how to conduct scientific campaigns and how to interact with their supporters and most of them were nominated.



Did you have a favourite game when you were younger?

Yes, we played video games, and played football with our friends. We always wanted to play for the same side because we never wanted to annoy each other.

Do you ever feel like you are not complete without each other?

Yes, we are identical twins, inseparable and comfortable with each other.



How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

One day, we were playing video games and I won him several times and he was unhappy. He started arguing and eventually abandoned the game. We used to argue and end up fighting.

If you got a call that your brother was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

I would think of political fight because we are too political.

In which area are you completely alike and in which one are you different?

We support Forum for Democratic Change political party, Arsenal football club and we are a human rights activist. However, I am a good writer and he is not.

Nickname you have for him...?

I call him Ibrahimovic (Zlatan), a Swedish footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club Milan.

What can you do that your brother cannot?

I am a hustler, who can survive in all circumstances but he is soft and loses interest so fast in arguments.

Favourite childhood memory?

When we were young, we attended the same class and school but while in Primary One I was promoted to Primary Two and he was not.

I was used to him and never wanted to leave him, I repeated the class, something that disturbed teachers and they promoted us to Primary Two. I did this many times to save him from repeating a class because I wanted us to graduate together.

Your brother’s weakness?

He is so emotional.

What has changed about him with time?

He is confident, especially when dealing in groups and he has become hardworking.

Who has more friends and why?

We have the same friends. I always struggle to introduce him to them because I want to avoid some issues since we are identical and people cannot distinguish us.



Who reads more?

I do more because reading is part of me.





Titbits...

About Hamuza

What has changed about Hamuza?

He is more private now compared to when we were growing up. I think because of marriage, he struggles to protect his name.

Who has more friends and why?

Ibrahim because he has been working in government meeting different categories of people hence being more exposed

Who reads more?

Hamuza. He was even the first one to have a home library.