I started out as entertainment prefect - MC Media

Upclose. Joshua Bbaale, also known as MC Media, is an MC who prides himself in his trade. Esther Bridget Nakalya catches up with him for more.

Tell us about yourself?

My name is Joshua Bbaale, also known as, Mc Media. I am of mixed descent; Tanzanian and Rwandan but born in Kampala. My parents moved from Mutukula to Kampala in my early years to do business.

I am the first born of four. I attended Masaka Secondary School, Bishop Dungu Primary School and St Elizabeth, Nkowe for my A-Level. I was an entertainment prefect and later at Ndejje University, did a Bachelor of Science in Biology, but I dropped out because of financial constraints.

How did you discover your talent?

A friend invited me to a party at the time organised by Orange telecom and asked me to step in for him as MC.

It is from this platform that I was encouraged to do more. The crowd was receptive and made me feel that I was on the right course.

This, exposed me to other companies to do more work.

What else do you do?

I also have a retail shop, some real estate investments and manage Bredo Hotel found in Mukono.

What time do you wake up and what is the first thing you do?

I wake up at 8am and brush my teeth to start the day.

What was your first salary?

Shs200,000 as a tip from the first show I hosted.

What are your hobbies?

I love music.

What keeps you sober?

My desire to stay on course and be productive on and off the job. I also need to stay trustworthy with good work ethic.

What is your favourite drink?

Red bull and water.

What is your favourite food?

Matooke and mukene.

How many shows can you do in a day?

Three shows on average.

What are some of your achievements?

Emceeing Pearl of Africa rally, the battle of Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool and I have made appearances in the media and hosted a show with comedian Tata Sam on radio.

What challenges do you deal with in your line of work?

Emceeing night shows exposes one to risks such as bodily harm or destruction of property. One time I was attacked by rogues at a show and since then, I hired body guards for such events.

If you were to hire a MC for your own event, who would it be?

Brian Wako.

How do recover from a faux pas during a show?

This happens often because you are dealing with different kinds of people. But , I try not to talk about things I am not confident about.

What do you do to get ready for a show?

I do not need much practice. I get what to say through interacting with the audience. I usually move with three microphones in my car , so I am always ready.

Where do you see industry in the near future?

We need structure and discipline. Emcees should also endeavour to discover their strengths and stick to them. For instance if you are good at comedy concetrate on it.

What is your next chapter?