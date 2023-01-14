I started out gifting my girlfriend

Upclose. Elite Sam Emorut is a saxophonist and gift hamper expert. The 25 year old shares facts about his life and how he keeps loved ones happy, writes Esther Bridget Nakalya.

Tell us about yourself.....

My name is Elite Sam Emorut, from Soroti based in Kampala. I was born on July, 3rd, 1997, and I am the youngest of eight children. I attended Swaria Primary Scool, Soroti Secondary School, Mukono Comprehensive Secondary School and completed my A’level at Trinity Senior Academy-Entebbe. I am self-employed and run a gift hamper business; Passion and Treasure Package as well as an instrumentalist.

How long have you been part of the gifting business?

I have been in business for two years now. My girlfriend and I enjoy gifting each other on days such as weekends, new month, Valentine’s Day, birthday and quick recovery among others. It is from this culture that we felt the need to share the experience with others hence starting the gifting business.

When did you learn how to play the saxophone?

I learnt how to play the instrument on my own through You-Tube tutorials. I got interest in it because a saxophone communicates a client’s message through playing lyrical tunes for love, apologies or appreciation. In India, music is a sign of love which rhymes well with flowers that are recognised in America as a sign of love.

What was your first profit margin?

My first profit was Shs20,000.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I wake up at exactly 6am on a daily basis. I start my day with prayer.

Do you hang out?

I love beautiful places and taking on adventure trips. My ideal hangout should be a place with nice geographical features, delicious meals, entertainment and great music.

What is your favourite drink?

I enjoy sipping on passion fruit Juice.

What is your favourite meal?

Rice and Cowpeas.

What challenges do you face in business?

Overwhelming competition from other gift companies. However, I treat it as healthy competition as it gives us more ideas.

What item have you ever been asked to deliver that made you envy the recipient?

Honestly, nothing makes me envious. But on one incident, I was asked to do a car delivery to a mother and this impressed my soul as well. She was very excited to receive it amidst ululations from her family and friends, it was quiet a scene.

What achievements have you got from the business?

This venture has paved way for more investments such as our Elite Holdings Limited, a money lending Company which has enabled me buy some properties.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

There is no Plan B, Plan A must work.

Do you read?

I love literature that allows me get close to my God and enriches my faith or books on economic growth. My current book read is Success and Failure by Hamis Kiggundu.

Do you attend church?

Yes, I am a born again and I fellowship with The New Redeemed Church Kabowa.

What do you think should be done to ensure better hamper deliveries?

Having a better understanding of clients before anything saves the day. Communication is vital in learning your clients, budget and expectations. You should also know the status of the recipient whether it is a close relative of personal friend or even a workmate to help you navigate your role simply.

Who is your role model?

My girlfriend, she is very intelligent.

Who is your best friend?