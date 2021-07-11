I strive to be better than yesterday

By Phionah Nassanga More by this Author

First thing you do when you wake up ?

I wake up at 5.45 am, and start my day with a prayer. I then work out for about 30 minutes. Usually I skip but sometimes I dance using to YouTube videos or to Ugandan music.

First job

I got my first job in 2001 during Senior Four vacation. I worked as an attendant at then Caltex (Now Total) petrol station supermarket in Kawempe and earned Shs50,000 per month.

What keeps you motivated?

To be better than the person I was yesterday. I have made it my mission to strive and learn to be the best version of myself.

Biggest accomplishments

My biggest accomplishments are my experiences and the relationships I have acquired over the years, especially when my mediation works and I see disputing parties for example siblings reconcile and enjoy their inheritance.

First car

I bought my first car a blue three door RAV4 in 2010 at Shs6m even before I learnt to drive. I needed to learn how to drive and having a car was a sure motivation. It was also becoming rather tedious and expensive to hire a car every time I had land survey fieldwork and had to move to land offices in the different districts.

First time motherhood

Honestly, mine was tough one. The pregnancy was overdue. I remember my mother telling us as we left for the hospital not to come back if we did not have a baby. I mean, we had been to the hospital many times only to find it was false labour. Finally, when the real labour started, the baby could not come out and was in distress. I was rushed for emergency C-Section after several hours of excruciating pain but after the epidural and finally the sight of my son, the pain was gone.

Your first date

With my dad, to a show organised at then Nile Hotel (now Serena). It was just the two of us. It was a special feeling.

Your first crush

Honestly I do not remember. It could have been my first boyfriend who is now happily married to someone else just as I am.

What do you hate the most?

Hypocrisy, I hate liars and fake people. I would rather have an enemy who admits they hate me than a friend who secretly puts me down, praying for my downfall while smiling to my face.

What do you do in your free time?

I rarely get free time but when I do, I catch up with my neighbours at home. I need to know what is happening in the neighbourhood and to connect with them.

Biggest challenge

The biggest challenge is the stereotype that this job is for men. I get infuriated when a client says they want to talk to the surveyor himself. I find joy when I have the opportunity to explain to them that I am actually the surveyor, herself.

The first book you read

The first I read was Lion King by Justine Korman. At 10years, this book taught me learnt that not everyone is to be trusted. Like it is said, “Love many, trust few, always paddle your own canoe”

One thing people do not know about you

That I am very friendly and generous, I love to see others succeed because life is a journey, not a competition.