Upclose.Bob Fred Mayonza is the country director and board member of Pilgrim Centre for Reconciliation Uganda. Bob coordinates work for Uganda, Burundi and DR Congo. He speaks to Phoebe Masongole about his work.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I always pray for about three hours dedicating my life, work, new day, the organisation I lead and country to God because He is the controller.

First thing you do when you get to office is…?

I always pray, greet my colleagues and I later call morning meetings where I evaluate, monitor, delegate and also participate to ensure we move as a team.

First job you got was?

I worked for Skynet, a worldwide express courier in 2009.

I used to deliver packages and parcels to Jinja where I was assigned from Monday to Saturday.

What was your salary?

Shs300, 000 per month.

No allowances?

We had allowances which included transport, meals and bonus for more packages delivered. So, I made sure to deliver packages to Jinja so that I return and deliver around Kampala to get extra pay.

Who is Bob in reality?

Bob Mayonza is married to Brenda Nasabi. We have a son called Bradley Mayonza.

I aspire to make things happen through empowering, capacity development, helping and motivating others.

I am a positive and effective communicator who aspires through an excellent team leadership, vision and navigation skills.

Tell us about your career?

My career began in media, data analysis, interviewing, and customer care. I applied myself in communications, strategic planning and marketing management.

Currently, I am in rehabilitating individuals, restoring relationships and revitalising communities through reconciliation.

What is the hardest job you have ever done?

I used to bury people, when I worked for A-Plus Funeral Services.

What is your job?

I am now the country manager and board member of Pilgrim Centre for Reconciliation, a branch in Uganda. We have other branches in Mexico, South Sudan, and Rwanda.

Is this all you do?

I am also the founder and team leader for [email protected] Initiative that focuses on menstrual health, community development and youth empowerment for Ugandans and refugees.

What is your greatest achievement?

Giving young refugees and women a sense of belonging and a voice. I have given religious, political and community leaders a platform to dialogue peace.

We have brought peace within the police and boda bodas, we have provided skills for refugee communities, school outreaches with partners and Uganda Law Society to enhance the rule of law but I also see that any student has a policy peace-reconciliation approach which will help generations to come.

What are the challenges faced by the organisation?

Bureaucracy when it comes to access of information, we have blockage and hindrance from specific embassies that operate in individual countries.

I find it difficult to access and visit and attend important meetings with our partners, donors who are our key supporters in our activities.

Who are some of your partners?