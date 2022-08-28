I was mentored and trained by my mum

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I pray and then go for a morning jog because running has helped me stay fit. I run about 3 to 5km at an easy pace.

What is the first thing you do when you enter your workplace?

Devotion and short prayer then set the targets of the day.

What are you doing currently?

I am working on a live studio project meant to be live streamed on media platforms in order for a positive message to reach people in these trying times.

We are aware of your work in the music industry. What exactly have you been doing and for how long?

I have been in music for 20 years, I started music at a young age with the help of my mum, started playing piano in the year 2001 but started music production in 2008.

My music breakthrough started in 2010 when through my production and work, I was given a contract by Swiss contact.

I also was selected to record and produce the Lumasaba anthem which has gone on to traverse the globe.

Recently I was again selected to produce the Nabumali high school anthem.

What is your music background?

I have been training musicians and producers. I have recorded some of the greatest hits in the east of Uganda. I have used my skill of journalism to bring out the stories of the under privileged.

From 2001 to 2008 was a process of learning. But from 2008 I got a real job as a producer in a studio called CNND. Later in 2010 I opened my own studio called raystand records where I went on to teach and train some of the beat producers we have today.

Am now more of a music consultant and am called upon when singing competitions take place and I go to adjudicate

How many songs have you produced so far?

My personal songs are about two albums,

But how many I have produced are in the thousands. If am to count from 2008

What should one look for in a producer?

These are major a produce should own Musical mind, Willing to learn, Know piano and being computer literate

We believe in a product. You should be listening to different varieties of music besides old and new brands who are listening to currently?

Music has evolved and so we also have to evolve. I listen to both gospel and circular music. I like Eddy Kenzo’s creativity and Azawi, I also love brain Lubegas rich lyrics of worship and Bugembes way of using poems, I like jazz music coz it opens mind to many options but in my free time I listen to RnB plus makosa music however, old music gives foundation to the new music.

In this long time in your music career as a producer we believe you have been a light and path to many people who are some of those people have you mentored, trained and worked with?

Bomber muzik.* Buligita hit maker and who cares bugembe, Pro Kal beats..real name Joshua, Producer ema kaswezi..mbale, Producer kyle. Kapchorwa, Life J. Real name Joseph, Pro Dan of talent records soroti.

Morris pro ochaka. Mbale and some Pianists I’ve trained include Jethro wandukwa, Isaac Buyi, Micheal Vien.

We had you are behind the Bamasaba anthem collaborate more on this and tells about other anthems if any

Masaba anthem was written and composed by Mrs Hanyiga Eleanor songo, my mother and Produced by rayz. (Isaac Hiire) in 2012 or 2014.

Besides what did you look for the anthem be an it’s one of the sounding anthems we have

Many people only hear about Mount Elgon and the Bamasaba people. But they don’t know anything more. This anthem reveals the identity of the land. Beautiful rivers, mountains, caves, animals and hills.

My job was to correct the harmonies and produce the song plus directing the team.

What are some of your achievements you have gotten?

Graduating with a first class degree IN Mass communication at Islamic university in Uganda was my best achievement.

Any mistake you have ever done in your work as produce

I despised a song I produced and I dont put my stamp. It went on to be a hit in the whole of Uganda, I have regretted it up to date.

What do you do outside your work as a producer?