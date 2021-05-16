I was nicknamed ‘Mutaka kissed Javas’

By Edgar R. Batte More by this Author

The first things I do in the morning…

I check my phone. I pray and thank God for his protection before taking a shower.

The first thing I do when I get to work…

I dust where I am going to sit and if I am going to work on a computer, I will make sure that it is also tidy. I switch it on and respond to email before starting on film editing.

My earliest childhood memory…

Growing up in Jinja and going out to watch films at Town Tokies, Odeon Cinema, and Dingos which was frequented more by Indians or the bakyotala (mixed race), as we called them. Jinja holds fond memories for me.

My first best friend…

Simon Binek, son of Mr Ogwal, a former town engineer of Jinja. his mother Immaculate used to work at the Post Office. We used to run and see her at the workplace.

My first kiss…

It was with a girl called Javas. My mother had gone for a burial so she left me and my little sister together. Javas used to live with her aunt in our servants’ quarters. We were scared of staying in the house alone so we asked Javas to give us company. While there, our lips joined.

After, my sister told my friends in primary school that ‘Mutaka kissed Javas’ . Henceforth, I was called ‘Mutaka kissed Javas’ and every time they called me that, I would cry and chase after my friend because it was embarrassing.

Advertisement

My childhood hero…

My mother, Rukiya Nambalirwa because she worked hard in order to raise my siblings and I. Our father was never around to raise us.



The first book I read in primary school was…

The Little Yellow Duckling. I liked it because it was a nice story, and the appealing picture of the duckling moving around.

My first job was…

I left Jinja for Kampala during my Primary Seven vacation. Back then, we were only allowed to work during vacation. My elder brother was a mason, so when he was going to work at a construction site, I tagged along. When we got there, I asked to work as a porter. It was fun for me.

My first salary was…

It was a wage, about Shs1, 000 per day. I got satisfaction from knowing that I had earned from my efforts.

My current job is…

I am a filmmaker and visual artist. I am an assistant to Vincent Kyabayinzi under East African Visual Arts (EAVA) .

Most memorable experience is…

Seeing my daughter, Rukiya Mukyaala Devine Mutaka, come into this world. I went out with my friend Eddie Mpagi to Kanungu to make a film. My girlfriend then was pregnant. We left when she was about to give birth but we had to travel. I had always wanted to be the first to see my child come into this world. She had a C-section and I was the one to agree for her to have it.

As we arrived, the baby was being carried to the room where the mother was. She was under anaesthesia. When I saw the baby, she smiled and held my hand. That is a beautiful memory I hold onto.

Quick notes...

Biggest regret …

The regrets are many. I wanted to become a defence lawyer in order to fight for people’s rights and defend the weak.

My first girlfriend…

Irene Aligumikiriza, the mother of my first child. We met at a Stay & Safe in Entebbe. She had such a beautiful voice so I always wanted to put a face to it and when I did, I fell in love with her.

What I like about my job…

I make films that tell stories that would not have been told by regular journalists. As filmmakers, we call ourselves an inclusive media platform because we tell stories of the unprivileged and the unaccepted in society.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com